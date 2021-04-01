S.E. Cupp: To cover or not to cover Trump? Unfortunately, the choice is easy

Likewise, Trump may very well run for president again in 2024. And if you want to know what it looks like when the media doesn’t take a presidential run seriously, see the early months of 2016 and the eventual result.

After being deplatformed on multiple social media sites, he plans to launch one of his own. According to former adviser Corey Lewandowski, the site promises “an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled.”

He has also just launched a new official website, 45office.com, where Trump supporters can request “participation in events, submit letters and ask for personalized greetings.”

He has established a leadership PAC, Save America, and is reportedly launching a super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money.

In short, this doesn’t sound like someone who is going away. And with the money he has already raised, his impact isn’t either. Covering Trump’s potential king-making will be an important and ongoing part of the media’s job. Ignore it at your own peril, and talk to me in November of 2022.

More than 2022

But the more alarming aspect we simply cannot afford to ignore is Trump’s continued influence over culture.