S.E. Cupp: Trump record one of corruption, greed, gaslighting

The last presidential election in 2016 feels simultaneously like it was yesterday and 100 years ago.

Weren’t we just here, days out from a monumental election, eying polls that told us Donald Trump was certain to lose?

But also it’s hard to remember life so many years ago, before Trump dominated the news cycle, social media and our collective psyches with his non-stop, attention-seeking melodramas. It was a simpler time before Joe Biden was “sleepy,” before there were “shit-ole countries,” before a man who would be president boasted he could “grab ‘em by the pussy,” before journalists were the “enemy of the people,” before war veterans were “losers” and “suckers,” before science could be changed with a Sharpie.

It was also a time before COVID-19, when we were still going places. Remember places? I miss them.

But as we look to the coming election and what the next four years could bring with our vote for president, it’s important to take stock of the last four years. And America has paid dearly for taking a chance on Trump.