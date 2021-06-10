S.E. Cupp: Trump’s contagious harassment: Party fundraising emails are the worst of our politics

The emails were so over-the-top, other malign actors tried to imitate them.

Democratic voters in Alaska and Florida received an email in 2020 with the following demand: “You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply.”

At first the emails were believed to have been sent by the Proud Boys, a far-right white supremacist group, but eventually U.S. officials blamed the mailer on Iran. It’s not a great sign when one of the nation’s worst enemies assumes we’ll be duped by an email threatening the actual lives of voters.

Back to the NRCC and NRSC. The intimidation, shaming and harassing emails from Trump world indeed raised a ton of money for the President, but did not result in his reelection.

So it’s odd that the organizations charged with electing and reelecting Republicans to Congress are copying the failed strategy — not just in the tone of the emails, but tying them to Trump at all.