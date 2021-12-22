S.E. Cupp: Why they target and terrorize journalists

“Cancel Christmas.” That’s what the chilling email addressed to me read, nearly a dozen years ago, right around the holidays.

The anonymous author went on to say he’d kill me coming out of Fox News, where I was working at the time. As a political commentator, I’d sadly grown accustomed to threats of this nature, and I got all kinds. Some were violent rape fantasies. Some were simply images of hanging nooses. Once I was sent a box of bloody chicken parts. And some were actual death threats.

All because I had a political point of view some people didn’t like, and as a member of the media, I had a platform to express it.

Then, because I was a conservative Republican, the threats came from the far left. Now, as I’ve become a vocal Trump critic, they come from the far right.

Of course, actionable threats were — and still are — dealt with swiftly by the FBI, security or other law enforcement. But that doesn’t always mitigate the emotional and psychological toll these attacks have on a person or a family.