S.E. Cupp: You might be a racist if…: The first step to confronting American bigotry is admitting its presence in plain sight

Nor was it ambiguous the other times police were called about Mathews, according to reports, one time for an altercation with four Black neighbors on a corner near his home where Mathews asked bystanders, “Did you know monkeys live here?”

Police say it wasn’t until this latest incident was finally caught on camera that they had probable cause to do something about the angry racist who’d been terrorizing the community with no consequences.

Mathews allegedly boasted often about the police being on his side, insisting they wouldn’t do anything to stop him. It’s a relief that this situation didn’t escalate to senseless violence.

But as clear-cut as incidents like these seem, the culprits almost always insist racism had nothing to do with it.

Mathews has apologized, several times, but blames myriad other things for his months of race-based harassment. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, he cites a long-running housing dispute with the homeowners’ association. “Let me be clear: That is no excuse for what I said, but I lost my temper.”