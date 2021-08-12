Samson Jesudass: Real answers about the COVID-19 vaccines

From the moment COVID-19 emerged in the United States, we have all been asked to make sacrifices to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors from this terrible virus. At Ascension Providence — and health systems everywhere — our caregivers have worked long hours on the front lines to care for those afflicted with the worst symptoms of the virus.

And we know every member of our communities has struggled right alongside those of us on the front lines. We have weathered lockdowns, mask mandates and social distancing. Our children have struggled to adapt to distance learning, and we have missed out on countless opportunities to be with family and friends.

As health care providers, we understand that long periods of difficulty, like the past 18 months, can result in a deep sense of uncertainty in many of us. So it is understandable that many members of our community have real, legitimate questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

As a physician who has cared for families in my community for more than 25 years, I received the vaccine a few months ago when it became available to me, as did every member of my family. Since then I have been encouraging my patients, colleagues, friends and everyone else to get the vaccine.