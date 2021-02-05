Samuel Abrams: Generation Z's surprising optimism should give the rest of us hope

With this young generation poised to become a significant bloc of the electorate for decades to come, that optimism might translate into a greater interest in breaking through the gridlock that has come to dominate American politics.

For instance, when survey respondents were asked whether it was possible to compromise and find common ground with people of different political views, one might have expected predominantly negative responses given the bitter political climate around us. However, three-quarters of Gen Zers (73%) believe that compromise is possible, which is notably higher than baby boomers (ages 56-74) at 62%.

When asked if partisan gridlock and polarization in Washington would likely block the new Biden administration from achieving its goals, a bit over three-quarters of Americans said yes. Yet, Gen Zers are the least pessimistic of all the age groups, with 31% saying the new administration can get things done, compared with far greater pessimism among older groups. Just 17% of boomers and 9% of those in the “silent generation” (75 and older) expect anything other than partisan paralysis for the new Biden era.