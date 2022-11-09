Sari Vatske: An important opportunity to serve those who serve

Veterans Day represents a moment to reflect on the sacrifice and service of those in the United States Armed Forces, both past and present. It also presents an opportunity to give back to members of that community, many of whom — unfortunately — struggle to make ends meet.

The Central Texas Food Bank is all too familiar with the high food insecurity rates among veteran and active duty military families in our region. Our food distributions at Department of Veterans Affairs clinics in Austin, Temple and Waco serve over 300 households per month. Our food distributions surrounding Fort Hood, the largest U.S. Army post in the country, report increasing numbers of active-duty families seeking their services at food pantries. To help meet the increased need, CTFB launched a new partnership with the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights last month, where over 300 enlisted and veteran families seek assistance every week.

A recent report from the Military Families Advisory Network reflects higher levels of food insecurity among both veteran and enlisted households in Texas compared to their peers nationally. More than 260,000 active duty households and 1.5 million veterans live in Texas. Of those who participated in the MFAN study, one in six reported experiencing low food security or hunger. This statistic is sobering and unconscionable.

Last year Congress took a significant first step in supporting members of the enlisted ranks by including a Basic Needs Allowance in the National Defense Authorization Act. The introduction of the BNA represents an important investment in young enlisted families whose base pay does not cover the cost of feeding their families. As both the House and Senate work to finalize the NDAA in the coming weeks, the opportunity to expand and improve the impact of the BNA exists.

All Central Texas families face rising housing costs and the impacts of persistent inflation on their monthly household budgets. Military families are no different. The Central Texas Food Bank, alongside our sister food banks in the Feeding America network, calls upon our congressional delegation to include provisions in the NDAA that provide enlisted households with an increase in base pay and improved access to the BNA. By eliminating the Basic Housing Allowance from consideration for BNA eligibility, more enlisted families will be able to access the critical support they need — and have certainly earned through their service. This simple amendment to current BNA requirements would alleviate the strain on enlisted service members in the current economic environment and reduce their need to seek assistance from charitable food providers.

Central Texas Food Bank stands firmly committed to supporting these families, but it is our belief that the charitable feeding network should not need to serve as a lifeline for veteran and enlisted households in the first place. The country for whom they have sacrificed owes them our gratitude and Congress owes them its full-fledged support.