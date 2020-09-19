Scheherazade Perkins: Take a good look at my skin color and judge me!

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said he had a dream that his children would not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I think he believed that some would unfairly judge us based on our skin color before knowing the person who embodied the color. Perhaps that’s because Dr. King recognized that many during that time didn’t have an accurate means for evaluating skin color.

But it’s 2020 and I challenge the would-be-judges to “bring it.” I say, take a good look at my skin color and JUDGE ME! I am deep chocolate brown and proud of it. While I don’t believe I need to elevate myself by putting others down, I do feel the need to proclaim with confidence that I am VERY BLACK, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m 70 years young and I have experienced a plethora of emotions associated with blackness. I can recall not wanting the “black doll” my parents gave me for Christmas. I can remember wondering how clean I’d have to be to try on garments in the department store first before purchasing them or why blacks couldn’t eat in the dining room, even when the restaurant was owned by another black person. I recall astonishing one of my white classmates who observed that I had black breasts. She had been told that the reason we had been allowed to nurse white babies is because we had white breasts.