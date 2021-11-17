Scott Duke Kominers: Just tell everybody to go get a COVID-19 booster

The reality is that the U.S. is far from conquering the pandemic, with over 1,000 deaths a day, mostly among the unvaccinated, for months. That pace would produce an annual death rate on the order of six times the toll of even the worst recent flu season. Plus, to the extent that life has moved back toward some semblance of normalcy, it’s precisely because of the protection vaccines have afforded. As immunity wanes, that protection is likely to diminish.

Boosters are essential to maintaining — and hopefully improving — the status quo. And that’s especially true as people plan holiday travel.

Yes, there are reasonable questions of international vaccine equity. But the objectives of delivering boosters and speeding up global vaccination don’t have to be in conflict. It’s possible to do both at the same time. Moreover, the U.S. has already ordered booster doses for delivery, and they’ll go to waste if they aren’t administered.

When it comes to public health, complexity is counterproductive. The right way to think about boosters is also the simplest: Tell people to get them, right now.

* In particular, the mucosal antibodies that help prevent people from catching COVID-19 seem to decline, which means that even those for whom the vaccine protects against severe disease can still become infected and spread the virus to others.