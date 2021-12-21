Scott Kimbler: Organized retail crime Is surging this holiday season, but you can help fight back

And part of that criminal chain links right to the smash-and-grab robberies you’ve seen on TV.

Many people in shopping areas feel a bit on edge about getting involved in preventing the crimes, but McCollum said there are many ways retailers and the public can begin to help bring about positive change.

“Instead of relying on store security, you may see stores change how retail outlets operate,” McCollum said. “You may see more stores start posting a guard outside to keep an eye out. These operations are not easy to coordinate. Thirty people showing up is going to look like a field trip. All of us need to be super aware, if you see a large group show up at once, pay attention and perhaps alert authorities. You may even see stores post pictures of items that buyers would then have to ask for, or even stay-wiring upper-end items to the shelves they are placed on.”

And, McCollum added, you can fight back from the receiving end of the illicit supply chain, too.