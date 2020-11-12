Sean Parnell: What’s wrong with winner-take-all?

Another complaint is that it is somehow unfair that the losing candidate’s voters get no representation from winner-take-all — Joe Biden will receive about 41 percent of the vote in Missouri this year, but all 10 of the electors representing the state will be pledged to support Trump.

There’s no requirement that states use winner-take-all rules. Only a handful of states did so originally, though by 1828 it had been adopted by nearly every state. States looking for more attention from presidential campaigns can easily adopt an alternative to winner-take-all that still respects the will of their voters.

For example, states could follow the practice of Maine and Nebraska, which award one elector to the winner of each congressional district and the two remaining electors to the statewide winner.

States could also do what many states did in the early years of the republic by drawing special electoral districts for all of their electors. Another option would be proportional allocation, splitting a state’s electoral votes based on the percentage of the statewide vote each candidate receives.

States could also adopt a threshold system and allocate one or more electoral votes to the second-place candidate if he or she receives more than a specified percentage of the statewide vote.