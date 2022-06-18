Sharon Gripp: Why we should care about the Jan. 6 hearings

In the summer of 1973, my 9-year-old-self had no interest in the televised Senate Watergate Committee hearings. For most adults, however, this was not the case. In fact, it was the topic of conversation, and as the summer heat intensified, so did the hearings, culminating in the disclosure of the Nixon White House tapes. This real-life drama became must-see TV.

According to The Associated Press, it’s estimated that more than 80% of Americans watched some portion of the hearing in 1973. Based on the U.S. Census from 1970, that was approximately 162.7 million people watching.

Many are comparing the Jan. 6 hearings to the Senate Watergate hearings, but will these hearings get the same attention from the American public as Watergate did? According to the ratings, more than 20 million people watched last week’s Jan. 6 prime-time hearing.

In 1973, it was obvious why the nation was fixed to their televisions; we had never seen and could not fathom a president involved in criminal activity. The activities of President Richard Nixon revealed by the hearings were not only illegal, they were morally and ethically repulsive to what we thought the behavior of a president should be. This was not an idea held by just one political party.

Fast forward to the summer of 2022 and we are watching the Jan. 6 hearings play out. I’m not sure the viewership and ratings will compare to Watergate because people don’t understand the gravity of the situation and what is really at stake. For one, it is not as clear cut of a crime committed, and second, our nation is much more divided politically. We tend to live in our left or right silos listening to pundits regurgitate our own opinions to us, and we don’t question what we are being told by “our” side.

I heard commentary on one of the Sunday morning news talk shows saying most people have a lot more to worry about right now like gas prices, inflation and gun violence, therefore the hearings are not that important to them. And it is true, one or more of those things do impact each of us, and so yes, they are important. But what I would argue is the long- and short-term impact of upholding our Constitution, including the peaceful transition of power, being just as vital.

Our democracy hinges on our elected officials upholding the Constitution, especially the president of the United States. Regardless of our political affiliation, we need to examine the evidence to determine if there was a concerted effort to thwart the election outcome and the peaceful transition of power, which is what our Constitution calls for.

Whether you realize it or not, you are making a decision right now on this topic by choosing to do one of three things: 1. You are ignoring the hearings; 2. You are ignoring the information being presented by the hearings with the disclaimer that it is propaganda or partisan politics; or 3. you are listening to the information being presented and asking yourself if it is factual and coming from reliable sources — from people who were there or have valid documentation.

As a writer, editor and educator, I feel it is my responsibility to encourage people to watch and really listen to the information being presented in these hearings. To encourage people to look at the facts that will allow for open discourse and informed decision making. To encourage people to have respectful discussions with friends and family. And not by approaching those conversations with a sword and shield in hand ready to defend your viewpoint.

Nick Quested, the documentary filmmaker following and filming the Proud Boys prior to and on Jan. 6, spoke on the CNN television program “Reliable Sources” on the importance of the hearings after he had testified at the them. “Until we have the facts on record, we can’t really have a proper discussion about how to change things or what actually happened.”

Sharon J. Gripp is a senior lecturer and former undergraduate program director in the Department of Journalism, Public Relations and New Media at Baylor University. Among other courses, she has taught writing and reporting for the mass media and recently developed a new media literacy course to be taught at Baylor in the fall.