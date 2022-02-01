Solomon D. Stevens: We are becoming a banana republic

Every once in a while something happens that brings everything into perspective. For me, it was Newt Gingrich’s recent interview on Fox News in which he said that if Republicans win a majority in Congress in the next election, the people who have participated in the Jan. 6 investigation will go to jail. We have arrived at a place I never thought was possible for the United States of America: We are becoming what we used to call in a disparaging way a banana republic.

And it is not just Newt — the mainstream Republican Party feels the same way. The Gingrich interview followed the announcement that Glenn Youngkin, the new governor of Virginia, just fired Timothy Heaphy, the University of Virginia counsel, who is currently on leave to be the chief investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 investigation. And at a recent Defeat the Mandates rally in Washington, Dana Milbank of The Washington Post reports one of the speakers said, “Mark my words: We will hold Tony Fauci accountable, we will hold Deborah Birx accountable, we will hold Joe Biden accountable, but unlike the Nuremberg trials … we are going to come after the press.” And all of this is just an extension of Trump’s “lock them up” rallies during the 2020 campaign, where he called for Biden to be jailed for the crime of campaigning against him. So here we are.