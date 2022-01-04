Solomon Stevens: What can we do about a country enraged?

We see it all around us. People are losing their tempers at restaurants, in grocery stores, on planes and on the road. Something is happening to our country. More and more people are giving in to anger quickly and easily. What does this say about us as a people? What does it mean for our future?

The pandemic is definitely a factor in all of this. After lockdowns, social distancing and masks, we have become wary of one another. But it seems to go deeper. In order to understand this fully, we need to combine perspectives of psychology and political philosophy; no one field of study can encompass all of the complexities of this phenomenon.

We learn from psychologists like Dr. Ryan Martin, who draws on Deffenbacher’s theory of anger, that there are three causes of anger: trigger events, individual characteristics and an individual’s cognitive appraisal of a situation. Since different people react to the same situations differently, the trigger event by itself is not the cause of an anger episode. My wife was looking at grapes in a grocery store recently when a man charged toward her, furious that she had briefly pulled some grapes out of a bag to look at them. He was shouting and waving his hands around wildly. He was on the verge of becoming violent. Not everyone finds grapes to be a trigger event.