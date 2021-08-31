Sonia Warriner: Carleen Bright Arboretum changes leave founding groups behind

Oh, the buildings are still standing even though the shovels and graders are there tearing everything apart to make way for a new sewer line and who knows what. But the heart and soul of the Carleen Bright Arboretum is gone, probably forever.

It began over 30 years ago when some of the good citizens of Woodway had a vision for an eyesore at the corner of Bosque Boulevard and Estates Drive. Some called it a dump. They saw a place that would become a public park, almost always open. A place where teaching and learning would take place. A place to show off nature, Texas-style. To do this they chipped in money, received the benefit of Carleen Bright and her memorial replica of Whitehall church, and then sent out invitations to local garden organizations to come and pick out their plot.

And they came — the Herb, Rose, Succulent societies. And the Audubons. And with them hundreds of volunteers who dug up their plots, planted their plants and tended their gardens. They hosted plant sale events where vendors came to sell plants and they could earn money for the gardens. A butterfly garden was added, and a memorial to veterans. People flowed in and out of Whitehall for weddings, parties and meetings.