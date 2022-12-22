Sonia Whitebird: Low nursing pay rates prevent Texas children’s Christmas at home

At least 10 Texas families won’t be spending the holidays at home this year. Instead, loved ones will gather in hospitals across the state to be with their medically fragile children — a sad scenario that could be avoided.

These children are typically born with an acute medical condition or disability that requires around-the-clock medical care provided in a sterile hospital room, or with the help of specialized nurses in the comfort of their homes.

Private duty nurses, or PDNs, are specially trained to manage a patient’s condition and keep them safe in their homes. Unfortunately, many Texas children with complex conditions who would benefit from PDNs are either not receiving enough care in the home or are unable to access services due to the lack of nurses. This is forcing children and their families to wait for a PDN nurse in a costly hospital bed — even over the holidays.

There are not enough PDN nurses to cover the needs of patients throughout the state. This is likely because, in part, Texas has not increased pay rates for the profession in nearly two decades. Medicaid pay rates for licensed practical nurses serving as PDNs in Texas is roughly $33 an hour compared to $48 to $66 in neighboring states, according to the rate schedules in Texas, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. The gaps are similar for registered nurses. For nurses in other settings, however, wages have increased nearly 12% since 2019, and wages have exploded for contract nurses — increasing more than 106%, according to a May 2022 report, “The Financial Effects of Hospital Workforce Dislocation,” published by industry analyst Kaufman Hall.

The COVID-19 public health emergency only exacerbated the problem, as delivery of PDN services became more difficult and costly, and the limited dollars set aside for relief were provided for only a brief period for one-time bonuses rather than increasing compensation on an ongoing basis.

The resulting disparity has forced many PDN nurses to seek employment in other states where Medicaid reimburses anywhere from 15% to 100% more than what Texas programs pay for caring for the same patients, when comparing state rate schedules. The impact is felt not only by the nursing professionals who wish to remain in practice in the state, but also the children and families who face avoidable and costly hospitalizations.

It’s time to fix the PDN rate so by next Christmas, these Texans will be able to celebrate the season at home — where they belong.