 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sonia Whitebird: Low nursing pay rates prevent Texas children’s Christmas at home

  • 0

At least 10 Texas families won’t be spending the holidays at home this year. Instead, loved ones will gather in hospitals across the state to be with their medically fragile children — a sad scenario that could be avoided.

These children are typically born with an acute medical condition or disability that requires around-the-clock medical care provided in a sterile hospital room, or with the help of specialized nurses in the comfort of their homes.

Private duty nurses, or PDNs, are specially trained to manage a patient’s condition and keep them safe in their homes. Unfortunately, many Texas children with complex conditions who would benefit from PDNs are either not receiving enough care in the home or are unable to access services due to the lack of nurses. This is forcing children and their families to wait for a PDN nurse in a costly hospital bed — even over the holidays.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There are not enough PDN nurses to cover the needs of patients throughout the state. This is likely because, in part, Texas has not increased pay rates for the profession in nearly two decades. Medicaid pay rates for licensed practical nurses serving as PDNs in Texas is roughly $33 an hour compared to $48 to $66 in neighboring states, according to the rate schedules in Texas, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. The gaps are similar for registered nurses. For nurses in other settings, however, wages have increased nearly 12% since 2019, and wages have exploded for contract nurses — increasing more than 106%, according to a May 2022 report, “The Financial Effects of Hospital Workforce Dislocation,” published by industry analyst Kaufman Hall.

The COVID-19 public health emergency only exacerbated the problem, as delivery of PDN services became more difficult and costly, and the limited dollars set aside for relief were provided for only a brief period for one-time bonuses rather than increasing compensation on an ongoing basis.

The resulting disparity has forced many PDN nurses to seek employment in other states where Medicaid reimburses anywhere from 15% to 100% more than what Texas programs pay for caring for the same patients, when comparing state rate schedules. The impact is felt not only by the nursing professionals who wish to remain in practice in the state, but also the children and families who face avoidable and costly hospitalizations.

It’s time to fix the PDN rate so by next Christmas, these Texans will be able to celebrate the season at home — where they belong.

Survey: Nurses say they need more support at their job: American nurses need more support at their job. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of connectRN.

Sonia Whitebird, a registered nurse, is the area vice president for clinical services with Maryland-based Maxim Healthcare Services, a home health care, personal care and behavioral care provider serving families with seven locations across Texas and in more than 30 states.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans are coming for ESG investing

Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans are coming for ESG investing

Republican complaints about “ESG investing” have been building in recent years. But they have not always been clear about what they want to do about it besides complain. The whole concept of ESG investing — which puts great weight on environmental, social and corporate-governance considerations when allocating capital — can be amorphous. And for good reasons and bad, Republicans are reluctant ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert