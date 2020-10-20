Stephen F. Gambescia: Judicial nominee rates praise, respect for 'all those children'

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings to fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg evoked predictable slights to Judge Amy Coney Barrett, given she is viewed as a conservative jurist, a Catholic and one chosen by President Trump. For these slights, all will get a pass, as all of these seem commonplace in today’s politics.

One remarkable and endearing characteristic of Judge Barret: She is the mother of seven children. Slights made to her ostensibly and under the breath will expose the hypocrisy of those claiming choice for all women, diversity, inclusion and being nonjudgmental. Unfortunately, many people view, and openly express, that parents with large families are ignorant to the ways of the modern woman or inconsiderate of the future of our planet.

As one who grew up in a large family, and one who knows many parents with large families, I know it is unfortunate that these commentators know little about large families and the dignity of these parents. In fairness to them, Hollywood, television, literature and other entertainment outlets have missed the mark on what big families are actually like. They treat us as either institutional or Pollyannaish. We’re neither.