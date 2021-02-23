Stephen Gardner: Like wind, natural gas production slipped when cold hit

The main point of Christian’s article seems to be an attack on the “massive subsidies” that have been directed toward production and transmission of clean and renewable sources of energy. With little evident concern for climate change, he seems upset about the diminishing role of coal in our energy mix, and fails to mention the subsidies that have flowed to the fossil fuel industry for nearly a century .

Nuclear tough sell

Why, Christian asks, are people who care about climate change opposed to nuclear power, “which can produce massive amounts of energy with a zero carbon footprint?” Here, he should know, there are multiple opinions and many complications. Bill Gates, for example, is a major investor in a new nuclear technology and design that promises to be more scalable, safer (because it operates at normal atmospheric pressure) and that makes productive use of nuclear waste byproduct. Until now, support for nuclear production has been stifled by the memory of disasters at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima; by the enormous construction costs of nuclear plants; by the difficulty of disposing with nuclear waste; and by the volume of water required for cooling and other phases of nuclear generation. In Texas, a state with a growing population and a declining water table in some locations, a conventional nuclear plant that consumes about 400 gallons of water per megawatt-hour can be a tough sell to a local community.