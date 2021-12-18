Steve Boggs: Arena site continues to blur line where downtown Waco ends and Baylor begins

Waco, Baylor partner on $185 million basketball, concert venue in downtown The city of Waco will partner with Baylor University to fund a $185 million home for the university’s basketball teams on the downtown riverfront, one that would double as a city-run performance venue and anchor a larger development.

Baylor’s so-called bubble — a metaphorical barrier between life on campus and life in Waco — may still exist, but it’s being stretched pretty thin these days. In the past seven years, driven largely by the popularity of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market at the Silos, the distance between Baylor and downtown Waco has shrunk a great deal. Remember when there existed four to five blocks of undeveloped and often dilapidated lots between Franklin Avenue and the fast-food row along I-35? Magnolia moved that line from Franklin to Webster Avenue, and now most of the area between I-35 and downtown has, or soon will be, redeveloped.

The new $185 million basketball arena will no doubt be a bridge of sorts between campus life and downtown. Much of the riverfront development currently underway will tie into the soon-to-be-built Foster Pavilion at I-35 just off University Parks Drive.

It’s a good move by the city of Waco to jump into this development full tilt. Having access to a large, modern 7,000-seat arena literally a few yards off I-35 is a great marketing tool. It helps that the $341 million rebuild of I-35 will largely be finished by the time Baylor breaks ground on the arena next June.