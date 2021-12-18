Steve Boggs: Arena site continues to blur line where downtown Waco ends and Baylor begins

The Baylor football team beat Oklahoma State on Dec. 5 to win its third Big 12 football championship in nine years, a feat no one saw coming in September.
Last Sunday the defending national champion men’s basketball team crushed visiting Villanova and jumped to No. 1 in the national polls. The Baylor women’s team is ranked No. 5 heading into today’s game against No. 13 Michigan.
On Wednesday Baylor was granted tier one research status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, a long-sought goal by President Linda Livingstone’s administration and the subject of continuing debate on the university’s place in this world.
Saturday Baylor and the city of Waco unveiled plans to build a $185 million basketball arena on the west side of Interstate 35.
Not a bad couple of weeks, Baylor.
Both basketball coaches — Scott Drew and Nikki Collen — issued statements of support for the location of the new basketball arena. Departed women’s coach Kim Mulkey opposed building a new arena off-campus. As it turns out, Baylor just expanded its campus further west toward downtown Waco. In walking steps, the new arena is the same distance from most campus dormitories as the current Ferrell Center.
The city of Waco will partner with Baylor University to fund a $185 million home for the university’s basketball teams on the downtown riverfront, one that would double as a city-run performance venue and anchor a larger development.
Baylor’s so-called bubble — a metaphorical barrier between life on campus and life in Waco — may still exist, but it’s being stretched pretty thin these days. In the past seven years, driven largely by the popularity of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market at the Silos, the distance between Baylor and downtown Waco has shrunk a great deal. Remember when there existed four to five blocks of undeveloped and often dilapidated lots between Franklin Avenue and the fast-food row along I-35? Magnolia moved that line from Franklin to Webster Avenue, and now most of the area between I-35 and downtown has, or soon will be, redeveloped.
The new $185 million basketball arena will no doubt be a bridge of sorts between campus life and downtown. Much of the riverfront development currently underway will tie into the soon-to-be-built Foster Pavilion at I-35 just off University Parks Drive.
It’s a good move by the city of Waco to jump into this development full tilt. Having access to a large, modern 7,000-seat arena literally a few yards off I-35 is a great marketing tool. It helps that the $341 million rebuild of I-35 will largely be finished by the time Baylor breaks ground on the arena next June.
Challenges remain, however, when it comes to fully integrating downtown (read: city life) with Baylor (read: campus life). Livingstone accurately noted that I-35 has historically been a barrier between the campus and downtown Waco. She thinks the rebuild will help fix that. It won’t, at least not for pedestrian traffic. Every single pedestrian and bike path beneath the Fourth-Fifth street and University Parks bridges still must negotiate two heavily trafficked multilane frontage roads. (Perhaps it’s time to discuss bringing back the pedestrian bridge.) In addition, Baylor home football games are largely parking lot experiences downtown. Postgame traffic disappears quickly and the postgame options remain limited for visitors and Baylor fans alike.
The arena project signals a new level of cooperation between city leaders and campus leadership. The city is developing east toward the campus. Baylor is expanding west toward downtown. Once they begin to overlap, there won’t be much room for a bubble of any kind.
Steve Boggs has been editor of the Tribune-Herald since 2014. Email: sboggs@wacotrib.com.