Steve Boggs: Biden's infrastructure bill represents best chance to finally finish I-35 rebuild

Victor Goebel, director of transportation planning and development for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District, used a phrase at Thursday’s Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting that caught my eye.

“Some of the funding issues we’re dealing with right now are actually funding windfalls,” Goebel said in the Trib’s story about the meeting.

Funding windfall? For highway construction? Not something one hears … well, ever.

He was speaking about how TxDOT was planning to use allocations from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last November. Texas will receive about $35 billion from that program, $26 billion of which will be spent on highways.

The infusion of funds comes at an opportune time for Waco, as the $341 million rebuild of Interstate 35 from North Loop 340 to 12th Street in Waco begins to wind down. TxDOT has said the project will be finished by the end of 2022, but at the rate Webber LLC is working, a summer or early fall completion isn’t unrealistic — about a year ahead of schedule.

When the current project does finish, all of I-35 through the Waco District will be rebuilt, except one stretch — from 12th Street to South Loop 340 near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Affectionately known as “4C,” the last leg of the 10-year, $2 billion rebuild of I-35 through Central Texas didn’t make the funding cut in 2018. TxDOT and MPO officials in Waco made the difficult decision to break the Waco project into two pieces — 4B, which is what we’re seeing built now, and 4C, the aforementioned last leg.

“The reason we’re doing 4B now is the road is falling apart. It’s beyond its useful life,” TxDOT district engineer Stan Swiatek told the Trib in 2019. “If you drive 4C, it’s not in bad shape. Look at the pavement — it’s not cracked, it’s not potholing, it’s not blowing up. And because it was redone in the 1990s, we have a projected service life that should easily get us into the 2030 time frame.”

TxDOT quoted the price for the 4C project at $230 million back in 2019. At Thursday’s MPO meeting, where the 4C project took center stage, the estimated cost had risen to $262 million — a 12% increase.

President Biden’s infrastructure windfall represents Waco’s best chance to fund project 4C and finally finish rebuilding I-35 here. It is the Waco MPO’s top priority, and should be. Waco’s economic expansion along I-35 in the 4C footprint is well underway. Extending Gateway Boulevard from Bagby Avenue to I-35 south of the 4C footprint will usher in a new round of development that will eventually fill in all the way to Lorena on both sides of the interstate.

Finishing I-35 is critical to this development. Right now, the project is slated to begin in 2027, but it could be funded at any time, according to Vogel. MPO officials signaled this week they are ready, or will be, when the checks get cut from the infrastructure bill.

They’d better be. When the money starts getting handed out, things will get complicated. Politicians who didn’t support the infrastructure plan will nonetheless try to divert funds into their home districts. Priorities get misplaced when politics get involved. It would be a shame to see the 4C project go unfunded — or underfunded — in a free-for-all money grab among politicians who didn’t vote for it in the first place.

Waco’s political leadership cannot let that happen.

Steve Boggs is a native of Leflore, Okla., and has been editor of the Tribune-Herald since 2014.

