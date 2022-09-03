Steve Boggs: Big changes coming to Trib's comics, puzzle offerings

In two weeks the Tribune-Herald will roll out a complete overhaul of our daily comics and puzzles pages, as well as our Sunday comics section. Readers tend to react passionately when we change mainstays in the paper, so consider this a heads-up.

We’re shifting our focus from traditional black-and-white comic strips to more puzzle-centric pages. The number of daily comic strips will shrink from 18 to 10. We’re adding Boggle BrainBusters, Scramble Grams and Kubok 16, a numbers puzzle, to our Sunday pages as well.

For many years the Trib has carried comic strips from a variety of sources, with very few changes. But times are changing, and so are reader habits (not to mention the comic strip business itself). Consider the success of Wordle, the online word puzzle game that has swept into our consciousness over the past year. It became so popular The New York Times bought the company, and is having remarkable success incorporating Wordle into its online offerings. I don’t play it, but half the people I follow on Twitter do, and most post their results daily.

The Trib by late 2023 will become a majority digital newspaper in terms of subscriptions. We will have more digital-only subscribers than we do print subscribers. Likewise, a rapidly increasing share of the Trib’s overall revenue comes from digital sales. Both revenue streams are growing extremely fast as our company, Lee Enterprises, continues to evolve as a digital-first local news company.

It is both exciting, and somewhat nerve-wracking, to migrate from the traditional print to the somewhat uncharted digital world, but that is exactly what we are doing, one step at a time. Rest assured, reducing the number of comic strips we publish daily is a big step. It won’t be easy saying goodbye to some of the long-running strips. Fortunately, some of the classics will remain, like “Peanuts,” “Baby Blues” and “Garfield.” There will also be some new strips replacing those we’ve published for a long time.

Andrews McMeel Syndication will be our exclusive source for all Sunday and daily comic strips, starting on Sept. 13. AMS (formerly known as Universal) has the largest inventory of comics among the remaining syndication services, and online readers of the Trib will have access to all them, every day (more than 450 panels and strips). We’re also adding comics pages to our e-edition six days a week, and extra Sunday comics pages online. That’s where you will find “Dilbert,” by the way.

Our daily puzzle offerings will come from Tribune Content Agency. The daily and Sunday crossword puzzle will remain, but it will be the Los Angeles Times version. Jumble and sukoku will still be there as well, as will the horoscope and advice columns. Phillip Alder’s daily bridge column, however, will end Sept. 12. The location of the daily horoscope will move from our classified section to its news home on our daily comics and puzzles pages.

For the past decade, the Trib has been a digital-first newspaper when it comes to news. Stories get posted to our website, wacotrib.com, as soon as they are ready, regardless of print deadlines. We introduced a paywall a few years back to protect the financial viability of the local news we produce, and since then digital subscriptions have grown quickly. As more readers become comfortable with electronic delivery, we expect that number to keep growing. Our print subscribers also have full access to our site, and most have set up their accounts and utilize the service frequently.

I’m not much of a comics reader, at least since “Calvin and Hobbes” ended, and I’ve never been a puzzle guy. I know a lot of readers who are, including my wife, who threatened me with bodily harm if we messed with sudoku. (We’re not.) I read the Trib online all day, and our e-edition is my first read every morning. I enjoy having the ability to scan all pages at once, zoom in on a story that interests me the most, and read related articles pertaining to it using hyperlinks within the text of the article. As technology improves, our readers’ experience online will improve with it, including our mobile audience. We’re pushing hard for needed upgrades to our mobile app as well.

Next weekend we will detail the changes so readers can see exactly what is staying, what new is coming and what is leaving our daily comics page. Blondie is one I’ll probably miss the most.