Steve Boggs:: Frontage road traffic scrum likely to get worse with traffic lights

While Interstate 35's main lanes have been open since early August, Waco area drivers are still getting used to how the $341 million rebuild of the interstate impacts them through the downtown corridor. The new road is great for travelers, but how well it meshes with local traffic is a work in progress.

Last week the Texas Department of Transportation and Webber Construction activated the traffic lights along the I-35 frontage roads at Business 77 near the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative facility, as well as Fourth-Fifth and 12th Street. As of this writing, they are flashing red, but will likely be working by weekend's end. The lights will help ease congestion along Fifth Street, but traffic remains limited to one lane for two blocks on the downtown side. Compared to the speed of the overall interstate rebuild, finishing a year ahead of schedule, Fifth Street progress has been moving at a snail's pace.

For now, getting out of downtown is much more difficult than getting into it. There are the number of closed streets that make getting to southbound Franklin Avenue harder to reach than normal. Fifth Street is the sole I-35 access road from downtown, and it now handles all downtown traffic, as well as traffic from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and University Parks trying to get on I-35. Washington Avenue's bi-directional flow was handy for a while, but it's closed to construction again.

It's going to take some time to get used to the new traffic patterns and challenges as a result of this new interstate footprint. Fifth Street is a pinch point that is only going to get busier on the southbound side of I-35. The biggest challenge so far, by far, for local drivers is accessing I-35's southbound main lanes at the Eighth Street on-ramp. it's the only interstate access point going south from downtown (Note: I don't consider 18th Street to be part of downtown in terms of traffic.) The three-block section of the frontage road from Fifth to the on-ramp is a rugby scrum. Cars from the Texas turnaround lane beneath I-35 consistently veer right in search of Whataburger or Chick-fil-A access, while others move left toward the on-ramp in the same stretch. I've seen more than one fender bender there as a result, including one last week.

It's hard to tell how traffic lights will impact the scrum. At least half the cars coming out of downtown turn right onto the frontage road at Fifth Street. The stop sign that has been there throughout the rebuild at least spaced the cars out some. When 10-15 cars (or more) move into the scrum on a single green light, it will likely get even more perilous for commuters and fast-food junkies alike.

TxDot said it is monitoring traffic patterns, but hasn't decided whether to modify the turnaround lane under I-35 or not. The intersection is well designed, if drivers do what they're supposed to do. Crossing three lanes of traffic in less than two blocks doesn't fit that description, however. Adding more barriers to discourage vehicles from trying to make a right at Seventh is one possible solution. Clearly, solid white lines aren't having much of an impact.

Helpful hint: There's a turnaround at Fourth Street, too, and using that one opens up access to all of fast food row.

Downtown Waco was always going to be a challenge when I-35 was finished. Waco residents, unlike TxDot, do not think of MLK as a downtown exit, at least not yet. By local standards we lost one on-ramp and one exit in the main downtown corridor in this new interstate design. It doesn't help that University Parks has been closed for what seems like a generation, or that some of the cheat streets (Second Street comes to mind) are either too rough to drive down consistently, or run you straight into another road closed sign.

The commute into downtown is quicker from the south because all of Franklin Avenue flows in that direction, and Fourth Street (the one-way street heading toward downtown) is in much better shape than Fifth. It also keeps motorists a block removed from the pedestrian-heavy Silos.

When all construction is finished, I'll train myself to use MLK every day to get to work, as it takes railroad track delays out of play and is an easy drive to our newish office at River Square. Getting home is a different story. Until some streets reopen, my choices are Waco Drive, or the scrum.