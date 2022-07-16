Steve Boggs: It's becoming one of those summers

It’s becoming one of those summers. You know the type. Hot, dry and so, so long. We’re way past frying eggs on the sidewalk as the summer of 2022 drags into late July.

The last time we had a summer this intense was 2011. Before that, depending on where you were at the time, it was 1980. Long, hot and seemingly never-ending. In Waco, the summer of 1969 is sometimes remembered as being particularly brutal. Five of the 17 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Waco were from 1969. The Dust Bowl years in the mid-1930s also come to mind as well. More recently, 2018 is a summer to remember, including 54 100-degree days during which we reached our all-time high of 114 on July 23. Hot? Yes. One of those summers? Not quite.

The kind of summers I’m talking about start early, end late and are merciless. They are more than just statistically hot and dry. They take on a personality of their own in our collective consciousness. We remember them our entire lives, and they need no embellishment.

So far this summer has been remarkably similar to 2011, at least here in Central Texas. There have been 31 days of triple-digit heat in Waco. In 2011, through July 15, there had been 33. (We average 20 each summer in Waco.) In 2011, year-to-date rainfall heading into June was 9.68 inches, compared to 7.99 inches this year. Even the reprieves have been similar. On Thursday, Waco received .08 inches of rain when afternoon thunderstorms dropped the temperature into the low 80s. In 2011, .09 inches fell on July 18. In both cases, the highs for the day still reached 100.

June 2011 was hotter than June 2022, by about a degree on average. Halfway through July, 2022 is a degree warmer than 2011. We’ve seen six record-breaking high temperatures so far this month, including 109 on July 10. (In hindsight, not a good day to play golf.)

For most, the 2011 summer drought and heat wave is the benchmark by which all other summers are measured. That year Waco set records for most 100-degree days (90) and most consecutive 100-degree days (44). August 2011’s average high was a crushing 105.2 degrees, according to National Weather Service records. The summer’s highest temperature, 110, happened on Aug. 27, and it was 100 or above as late as Sept. 29.

I’ve been asking people what summer is that summer for them. Almost without fail, it’s 2011. Where were you that summer? I moved from Weatherford to Bella Vista, Arkansas that summer. It was 111 the day we loaded, and 104 in Arkansas the day we unloaded. Brutal.

There’s not much difference, to my way of thinking, between 99 and 103 degrees. I can’t tell the difference, especially as the summer goes on. It’s Texas, heat happens. We acclimate and we move on. But something different happens when it gets above 103. It has a different feel, even a different smell. The heat doesn’t just surround you, it starts to penetrate our ability to function. We can’t acclimate to it because we don’t see it that often. I saw a construction worker shoveling asphalt at Fifth Street and I-35 one day last week. It had to be 115 on that site, with slow traffic moving through the construction zone. That guy is acclimated, so he can handle the kind of heat we’re seeing right now. The rest of us weekend warriors need not apply.

I still measure all summers by how they compare to 1980. In Oklahoma, it’s still that summer, and even today is mentioned only in hushed tones. I got my driver’s license that summer, but there was literally nowhere to go. Every swimming hole in southeastern Oklahoma was bone dry or stagnated. It got up to 113 in Dallas. It was a heat wave that enveloped a huge swath of the country, killing 1,700 people and causing $20 billion in economic losses. There were even reports of sustained windstorms at the northern edge of the heat dome itself in Nebraska. Imagine a heat wave so devastating it created its own weather system.

Maybe 2022 won’t come to that.

If this summer continues to mirror 2011, we’ve got another seven weeks of hot weather and drought ahead of us. In Waco, the 2011 heat wave broke on the weekend of Sept. 17-18, when two-and-a-half inches of rain fell. Highs reached 100 three more days, but the summer of 2011 disappeared for good on Oct. 9, when we got 5.83 inches of rain.

We remain under Stage 2 drought restrictions on outdoor watering. Lake Waco is seven feet below normal. Twice last week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked people to cut back on energy usage as projected demand was perilously close to supply. We should probably get used to those conservation alerts, summer or no summer.

There’s always a chance we could get help in breaking this heat wave from the Gulf, but so far the tropics have been quiet. We seem to be stuck with this pattern for a few more weeks, anyway.

The summer of 2022 is not legendary yet, like its 2011 counterpart, but it’s getting there fast.

Pray for rain. It’s quickly becoming one of those summers.