Steve Boggs: Learn to read the room where masks are concerned

Don’t engage with militant non-maskers. That ship sailed a year ago when vaccines became widely available and half the county said “no thanks.” Most won’t engage with maskers, either. Give each other an extra step of space, and go on about your day. You can deride each other in silence, because time hasn’t changed either of your minds over the past 14 months and it’s certainly not going to start now.

Nobody reads rooms like school administrators. With all the remote learning and irate parents these folks have endured over the past 18 months, most schools know what they’re doing. Several McLennan County districts implemented a scale last school year to determine whether masks would be mandatory or not — and it has worked pretty well. When cases explode, the masks go on. When they relax, the masks come off. Of course, if you want your kid to wear a mask, nobody’s stopping you. The scalable mandates didn’t draw much in the way of protests, at least apart from our unhinged attorney general. Fortunately, enough school districts ignored or fought the AG to the point that they were able keep their sensible policies in place during the delta and omicron waves.