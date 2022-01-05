Steve Boggs: Move on from January 6? Nope

Like an unhinged pack of escaped convicts, for three long hours the people of January 6 broke its windows, defecated in its halls and chanted “Hang Mike Pence” while we across America sat helplessly watching it all unfold on television. I can’t forgive what they did. I won’t ever forget. During my last trip there — a family vacation in the late 1990s — we visited the office of our congressman at the time. Wes Watkins represented Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, the southeastern third of the state where I grew up. He was a longtime Democrat who joined the Republican Party after Bill Clinton was elected president. His wife, Lou, taught political science and government at East Central University in Ada, my alma mater. He was a friend of the family for many years.

Wes met us in the lobby of his office in one of the adjacent office buildings, said hello and shuffled out the door to go vote on something. Without asking, he also scooped up my youngest daughter, grabbed the hand of my oldest daughter, and took them with him. Surprised and a little alarmed, we followed as far as we could. A terse but polite Capitol Police officer told us we were not allowed in House chambers and gave us directions to the gallery. When we got up there, we saw Wes shaking hands with members of both parties and introducing our daughters to them on the House floor. He finally made his way to his desk, told my oldest what to do and let her cast his vote.