Steve Boggs: Power tools work, but your time is what dads value most

I was at Mom and Dad’s house on Father’s Day weekend in 2011. Dad and I entered the father-son tournament at his club in Poteau. We didn’t win, of course. Even in his 70s, he could play circles around me and I didn’t bring much to the scorecard that day. He had been on my team plenty of times in scramble tournaments over the years — a ringer on the greens, if you will. But this was our first father-son tournament. We were all business on the course, as usual.

It was also the last time we played golf together. A few months after that tournament, he had a stroke, effectively ending his playing days.

I’m thankful for that summer. June and July weekends at Mom and Dad’s house allowed me to get to know them again after many years. At the time I had no idea of the hard times to come for both of them. After we completed our move from Texas, the weekend trips to Leflore were harder to come by, and news of his stroke that fall hit all of us pretty hard. He could still talk, and he walked a lot slower, but he knew as well as I did that he wasn’t ever going to play golf again. The following summer I drove him to his club to clean out his cart shed. That was a terrible day for both of us.