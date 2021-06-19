Steve Boggs: Power tools work, but your time is what dads value most

My two daughters insist I’m “impossible to buy for” at Christmastime and on Father’s Day. Their primary gripe is my lack of communication on what I want as a gift.
It’s a fair argument, although I’ve told them both many times they can’t go wrong with power tools or green fees. Truth is, dads aren’t very good at receiving gifts. We often don’t recognize that we might “need” something. Most dads want things you can’t buy.
Dads appreciate the thought of gifts, but really we just want to hang out with our kids and grandkids.
My dad passed away in January 2015. Four years before he died, I had the opportunity to spend some time with him and Mom at their home in Leflore, Oklahoma. I was in the process of moving from Texas to Neosho, Missouri for work, and Leflore was a handy stop along the way, and only a couple of hours away from the new office. Over the summer I spent several weekends with them, including Father’s Day weekend.
None of us kids lived particularly close by, so for many years when they wanted to see us they had to travel. It was rare that one of us kids had the opportunity to stay with them for more than a single night. I had a whole summer with them in 2011, and it was the gift of a lifetime.
Dad loved to play golf. Our family had a long-held tradition of playing en masse whenever a child or grandchild got married or graduated from school. A group of us played Tour 18 in Flower Mound the day before my youngest daughter graduated from Weatherford High School that year. For the record, the replica of No. 12 at Augusta is humbling. You should go, if you haven’t yet. Take your dad, if he plays.
I was at Mom and Dad’s house on Father’s Day weekend in 2011. Dad and I entered the father-son tournament at his club in Poteau. We didn’t win, of course. Even in his 70s, he could play circles around me and I didn’t bring much to the scorecard that day. He had been on my team plenty of times in scramble tournaments over the years — a ringer on the greens, if you will. But this was our first father-son tournament. We were all business on the course, as usual.
It was also the last time we played golf together. A few months after that tournament, he had a stroke, effectively ending his playing days.
I’m thankful for that summer. June and July weekends at Mom and Dad’s house allowed me to get to know them again after many years. At the time I had no idea of the hard times to come for both of them. After we completed our move from Texas, the weekend trips to Leflore were harder to come by, and news of his stroke that fall hit all of us pretty hard. He could still talk, and he walked a lot slower, but he knew as well as I did that he wasn’t ever going to play golf again. The following summer I drove him to his club to clean out his cart shed. That was a terrible day for both of us.
I’m not sure I ever bought Dad a Father’s Day gift in his lifetime. No ties. No power tools. Not even a card. That wasn’t his way. He liked being around his kids and grandkids, and when we could be there on Father’s Day weekend, he loved it. Unfortunately for him, and me, since I seem to have inherited the trait, Dad also wasn’t much of a gift-giver. We once made the mistake of buying my mother a vacuum cleaner for Mother’s Day. It was exactly what she said she needed, and to Dad it made perfect sense. It did to me, too. Apparently vacuum cleaners are not ideal Mother’s Day gifts.
If you’re stuck on what to get your dad for Father’s Day, its hard to go wrong with power tools. I’m getting a cordless drill today myself (communicated with my daughters). More importantly, we’ll enjoy each other’s company.
Don’t let the opportunity to spend time together get away from you. Hang out. Visit. Enjoy a good meal. Watch the U.S. Open, and get to know each other again.
I was granted such a gift 10 years ago, and it was time well spent.