Steve Boggs: Remembering a fallen colleague, and fellow diabetic

Before too much time gets away from me, I wanted to share a little about our fallen newsroom colleague, Kristin Hoppa, who passed away Sept. 24.
Kristin had been our crime reporter for nearly five years. She and her husband had traveled to Indiana to tell his parents they were expecting their first child. She tragically passed away at her in-laws’ home from complications related to diabetes and a heart condition.
Nobody in the Waco Tribune-Herald newsroom has gotten over her passing, including me.
The outpouring of grief and respect for Kristin in the days and weeks that followed her passing was humbling to witness. People sent flowers. They emailed notes of sympathy and disbelief. Many came to a memorial service in the Trib parking lot and spoke of her admiringly and respectfully. All said the same thing: She had passion for her job, and she was good at it. I watched and listened from my office window on the second floor. That was all I could do at the time. It hurt, and I didn’t want to talk to anyone, or be around anyone, who would remind me of what we lost, what had been taken from us at age 34.
Even today I keep waiting for her to bound up the back stairs and yell she has a story to break. We all do.
Kristin wasone of my first reporter hires in Waco. She interviewed with me, former Trib city editor Tim Woods and former opinion editor Bill Whitaker over Skype. She was from Kansas City and was looking to get away from winter weather, she said. In the time it took for us to question Kristin, I had already decided to hire her. She was not a smooth talker. She was visibly nervous and verbally challenged. What sold me on Kristin as a crime reporter was how she returned, time and time again, to the importance of developing news sources.
She was a great hire. I admired how she consistently developed contacts in law enforcement, and eventually the courthouse, for 18 months after moving to Waco in early 2016. Those relationships she spent time fostering early on became the strength of her tenure as a reporter here.
She spent time at crime scenes, in city council chambers and at local events getting to know the people on her beat. She got to know the victims of the crime stories she wrote as well. It was shoe-leather reporting at its best. She earned trust, and not once betrayed it, taking the “cops beat” to new heights. Ironically, she often churned out cop stories so fast that her writing sometimes suffered as a result. But she cranked out some of the most read stories on our website, and her information was accurate and timely. Over the years, those same sources she developed early in her time at the Trib helped her add critical context to her reporting, the most valuable thing local newspapers have in covering the news.
Kristin was a hard-nosed reporter. There weren’t many days that she wasn’t cursed at, threatened or belittled by someone mentioned in her news stories. Such was the nature of her beat. Outwardly, she never let it bother her. In news planning meetings, her coarse professional nature stood out. It was refreshingly pure. She was known as Kristin in the newsroom to everyone but the photographers, who called her Hoppa or Hop.
Kristin and I shared a kinship in being Type 1 diabetics — her since age 17, me since age 21. We compared notes often. We’d complain about the price of insulin and laugh at how certain foods made glucose levels jump but others didn’t. She was a FreeStyle girl when it came to glucometers. I’m an Accu-Chek guy.
She never let her condition get in the way of doing her job, even though sometimes it needed to. If you or someone you know is a Type 1 diabetic, you understand how low blood sugar can impact those not familiar with the disease. When our speech is slurred, or we act impaired, it’s such a departure from normal that we tend to frighten the casual bystander.
I was the go-to person in the newsroom when Kristin’s sugar got low. Diabetics with low blood sugar tend to be uncooperative, even combative at times. Her husband, Kirk, remarked after her passing how he had brought her back so many times over the years. That’s what you do with people like us, and to those of you who’ve done it, thank you.
Kristin wasn’t brittle, mind you. Brittle diabetics can experience sudden shifts in glucose levels, often for no apparent reason. Kristin simply had such a tight control on her blood sugar that even the slightest change in her routine — like skipping or delaying lunch — could impact her levels quickly. She loved to brag about her 5.0 A1C level. And, yes, I was jealous. A1C tests are a diabetic’s report card, a three-month average of blood sugar levels that reveals how well we’re keeping things in order.
I’ve been a diabetic for 35 years and have been angry about it the whole time. I’ve often complained: Why me? Poor me! This isn’t fair! That sentiment didn’t fly with Kristin. She once interrupted one of my pity parties to say, “So get over yourself. What makes you so special?” She was right, of course, and it was something I needed to hear.
I had never been around a Type 1 diabetic quite like her. She was fearless. She blamed no one for her disease. She was the most determined diabetic I’ve ever met and set an example I’m still trying to follow.
Kristin raved about the continuous glucose monitoring system she went on last year. She introduced me to it earlier this year, and it’s terrific. My A1C is 6.4, and continues to fall. I remember telling her about my new A1C results in September. She celebrated with me, for about 10 seconds, then smirked that I could talk to her when I hit 5.
Ouch.
The next three weeks will overload us with rants about what a crappy year 2020 has been. Rather than join that chorus, I’m going to try something a little different. Like most of you, I lost a lot in 2020. It would be easy to swallow that anger and sadness and let it spoil the future. But instead I’m going to challenge myself to bring my A1C down below 6.0 and keep it there.
Yes, 2020 sucked. It took a lot from all of us, including Kristin. I have no idea what she would say to us if she was here, but I’m pretty sure she’d remind me to get over myself.
And get my A1C under 6.
