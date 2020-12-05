Steve Boggs: Remembering a fallen colleague, and fellow diabetic

Kristin had been our crime reporter for nearly five years. She and her husband had traveled to Indiana to tell his parents they were expecting their first child. She tragically passed away at her in-laws’ home from complications related to diabetes and a heart condition.

The outpouring of grief and respect for Kristin in the days and weeks that followed her passing was humbling to witness. People sent flowers. They emailed notes of sympathy and disbelief. Many came to a memorial service in the Trib parking lot and spoke of her admiringly and respectfully. All said the same thing: She had passion for her job, and she was good at it. I watched and listened from my office window on the second floor. That was all I could do at the time. It hurt, and I didn’t want to talk to anyone, or be around anyone, who would remind me of what we lost, what had been taken from us at age 34.