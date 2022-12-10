Steve Boggs: Stuck between sick and well, the ILIs snort their way through winter

The doctor at Hewitt’s Providence clinic broke the news: “You tested negative for flu, strep and COVID. Probably just a virus.”

And with that, I joined countless other McLennan County residents hacking their way through December with an undisclosed viral infection. The health district calls it ILI, influenza-like illness. We’re not officially sick, but we’re far from well.

ILI is defined as fever over 100 degrees and cough, and/or a sore throat in the absence of another diagnosis. The latest numbers from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District show 391 cases of flu, most of which is influenza A, and 239 cases of ILI — a catch-all term that includes all sorts of upper respiratory diseases.

I stayed home from work last week for a few days thinking I had the flu, despite getting a flu shot before Thanksgiving. The flu had been working its way through our household for a few weeks, and I figured it was just my turn. I wasn’t happy about it, but it happens. The flu, especially for those vaccinated, is fairly predictable. Getting sick is worse than being sick. The symptoms are familiar and there are a ton of over-the-counter drugs available to help ride out the progression. In short, there’s a beginning and an end.

That is apparently not the case with ILI. I’m well into my second week with a persistent cough, severe headaches and a few other minor symptoms. (In the multiverse of flu-like symptoms, coughing has to be the worst.) There doesn’t appear to be any end in sight.

My family — the ones who actually did have the flu — moved past it fairly well. Apparently it takes an official diagnosis to bring a viral infection to its end.

We in the ILI crowd don’t have that. We cough, hack and snort our way through the day, too sick to feel normal, not sick enough for an official diagnosis.

The clinic did offer to do additional tests to see what specifically I had. The doctor mentioned it could be any number of things, including a rhinovirus. Essentially, it would have been testing to see what particular kind of “cold” I had.

We’ve not yet cured the common cold. It’s a viral infection — just like the flu. We’re pretty much defenseless against most viruses. We treat the symptoms they cause and let them run their course. SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, brought about significant advances in combating viral infections when it began spreading in 2020. The entire planet went to war against this super bug, devoting time and significant treasure to develop a way to slow down or stop it. The best they came up with was finding a way to trick our own body into being ready to fight it, should it arrive. No small feat, for sure. Vaccines developed from this all-hands-on-deck effort saved millions of lives, and helped beat back the spread of COVID-19 in 2021.

By and large, however, we’re still limited in what we can do to fight viruses. Wash our hands, isolate (what we used to call social distancing), mask up when we’re infectious are the best practices to fight them.

We fight bacterial infections with a wide range of antibiotics. Getting better starts with a trip to the pharmacy. We take the pills and wait, but we know they’re doing their job and feeling better is just around the corner. Without the benefit of antibiotics, get to know your cold and flu aisle quite well. I’ve tried them all this time around, at least the ones I can find. There are a ton of bare shelves out there this season. So far, Advil Cold and Sinus has been the most effective for whatever ILI I have.

This year’s flu season has been rough so far. It started early and doesn’t peak until late January here in McLennan County. It also brought along a bouillabaisse of upper respiratory ailments like RSV to add to our winter misery.

That’s where us ILI people figure into the mix. We’re the undiagnosed, zombie-like sick people wading through the holiday season, coughing up up a storm and waiting for our “probably just a virus” to run its course.

A friend of mine emailed me the other day to say she was “sorry I felt like hammered dog s—-.” Come to think of it, maybe the health district should change its acronym from ILI to HDS.

Either way, this flu season stinks so far.