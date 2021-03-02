Steve Boggs: The grid wasn't alone in being unprepared for storm

Surely that’s the worst winter storm I’ll see in Texas in my lifetime. Right?

We have to fix the electrical grid permanently because it would be impossible and impractical to keep a warm weather climate at full winter readiness until the next big storm.

My parents lived in southeastern Oklahoma for more than 60 years, and during that time experienced all types of weather. My hometown of Leflore is quite rural and remote, and power outages are a way of life there. Trees and power lines don’t mix, so to live there is to be prepared for long stretches without electricity. Houses there are equipped for it, by and large. There are more wood stoves than fireplaces and almost every building comes with its own propane tank. Firewood is plentiful and generators are basic appliances, akin to coffee pots.

Mom and Dad were without power in 2000 for more than two weeks after an ice storm. When they finally checked into a hotel room, it was only to watch the Sooners play Florida State in the national championship football game. They were there one night, and went home the next day.