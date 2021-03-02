Steve Boggs: The grid wasn't alone in being unprepared for storm

What were the odds that Texas would be hit with a generational winter storm and sub-zero temperatures in the middle of February?
Pretty good, it turns out. At least every 10 years or so.
That seems to be where we are in the debate over the state’s electrical grid failure during last month’s winter storm. Yes, it gets cold in Texas every once in a while. No, it apparently doesn’t happen often enough to mandate costly winterization procedures to power generation facilities.
Those mandates, at least right now, appear to be coming from the Texas Legislature as heads roll in the wake of the great power failure of 2021. We’ll see how the political winds shift when the air conditioners click on next month, but it would seem that enough Texans shivered long enough to start a lasting political fire.
We know the likelihood of an extreme cold weather event in Texas increases with each passing winter. In 2011, we thought the early February storm was surely the worst we would see in our lifetimes in Texas. The low that year at my house near Fort Worth was 7.
Last month’s event made 2011 look like an October gust front. We got 4.6 inches of snow, stayed below freezing for 205 straight hours and saw our third-lowest temperature of all time of minus-1 here in Waco. All 254 Texas counties were under a winter storm warning at the same time. Amazing.
Surely that’s the worst winter storm I’ll see in Texas in my lifetime. Right?
We have to fix the electrical grid permanently because it would be impossible and impractical to keep a warm weather climate at full winter readiness until the next big storm.
My parents lived in southeastern Oklahoma for more than 60 years, and during that time experienced all types of weather. My hometown of Leflore is quite rural and remote, and power outages are a way of life there. Trees and power lines don’t mix, so to live there is to be prepared for long stretches without electricity. Houses there are equipped for it, by and large. There are more wood stoves than fireplaces and almost every building comes with its own propane tank. Firewood is plentiful and generators are basic appliances, akin to coffee pots.
Mom and Dad were without power in 2000 for more than two weeks after an ice storm. When they finally checked into a hotel room, it was only to watch the Sooners play Florida State in the national championship football game. They were there one night, and went home the next day.
Understandably, homes in Texas aren’t built with winter in mind. The Texas electrical grid operator admitted that power needs here are structured for long, hot summers. A fire in our fireplace is pretty to look at, but doesn’t generate much heat. It was a lifesaver on the morning of Feb. 16, however. In those overnight hours, as my family slept on mattresses huddled around our only source of heat, it was hard not to think about all the ways we were not prepared for this storm.
Scraping for supplies
Failures of the electrical grid aside, we were not prepared individually, either. I discovered that I no longer own an ice scraper, for starters.
Waco received an opening round of ice and cold temperatures five days before, on Feb. 11, and it touched off a frenzy of preparation. By the Thursday morning before Valentine’s Day, firewood was scarce pretty much everywhere. There was no rock salt, or starter logs, to be found in Waco. Propane heaters flew off shelves. Cars were lined up to fill gas cans for generator fuel. Diesel engine owners swamped stores looking for fuel additives. ERCOT may not have known the severity of the storm, but ordinary people did. Hotel rooms in Waco disappeared beginning Sunday as the snow began to fall and neighborhoods went dark. Many hotels lost power themselves and some emptied as quickly as they filled.
It takes longer than a few days to prepare for a storm like that. I’m not sure it’s even possible. In Oklahoma we maintained a constant state of readiness for no power. It was baked into our mindset there. I asked how Leflore fared during last month’s storm and a high school buddy told me propane trucks were “breathing heavy.”
I follow Texas Storm Chasers on Twitter, as well as the National Weather Service out of Fort Worth. Both did an excellent job of conveying the seriousness of this cold weather outbreak well before it got here. But we’ve conditioned ourselves to not to embrace cold weather warnings because they don’t happen that often. We didn’t ignore them, but we didn’t hustle to get ready, either. It didn’t hit us until we checked into rooms at Hotel Indigo Tuesday night (thanks to the iPhone skills of my millennial daughter) that this was going to be an eight-day event.
It would be impractical to retrofit an entire geographic region for cold weather extremes, especially one like we endured last month. Hence, the state cannot play politics with the electrical grid moving forward because it is literally the lifeline to millions of people.
Having been through the storms of 2011 and 2021 in Texas, I’m convinced these extreme cold events will continue to happen. Eventually they’ll become frequent enough that we will migrate to a state of constant readiness — similar to what we do now with summer weather.
In the meantime, we’ll be generator shopping this spring after the rush dies down.
Steve Boggs has been editor of the Tribune-Herald since 2014.