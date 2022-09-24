Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home

A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.

News tips are valuable, even though most are false alarms. We’ve grown accustomed to sifting through tips and claims to verify if breaking news is actually happening or not.

On the afternoon of Sept. 13, for more than an hour, we did not know if a reported shooting at Waco High School was real, or a hoax.

That was feeling I won’t soon forget.

It was, of course, a hoax. Some idiot called in a fake shooting report to local officials, prompting a swift and overwhelming response from local law enforcement to Waco High School. But from 2:15 to 3:40 p.m. — 85 minutes to be exact — this community did not knowing if a shooting had occurred, or whether an active shooter situation existed or not.

From the start, it didn’t feel like a normal hoax, no doubt fueled by the increasing frequency of shootings. As I recall, Managing Editor J.B. Smith was busy preparing a story to break the news of former Baylor University president Ken Starr’s death. As the minutes ticked after the initial response to the high school, law enforcement and Waco ISD officials delayed in sounding the all-clear. For over an hour, Waco High’s destiny hung in the balance. Would Waco join the long and growing list of school shooting sites, or was this just an elaborate prank? With each passing minute, the former became more possible.

That afternoon we monitored social media from Waco Police Department, Waco ISD and the sheriff’s office. We sent reporters and photographers to the high school not knowing if this was going to become an international news story or if it would be just another hoax. Information was streaming in from multiple sources. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center was preparing for mass casualties. There were three ambulances on site at the high school. Panicked parents heard from kids at the school, reportedly seeing a gunman. Some information turned out to be true; much of it was not. We also dispatched a reporter to the Base, where Waco ISD had told parents to pick up their kids.

Local law enforcement, headed by the Waco ISD Police Department, conducted a systematic room-by-room search of the evacuated high school. At 3:40 p.m., officials signaled all-clear. They later confirmed the entire episode to be the result of a hoax caller.

For most of those 85 minutes, parents did not know for sure what was happening at their kids’ school. Waco PD did report there was no active shooter situation several minutes before signaling all-clear.

Waco ISD and Waco PD were measured and cautious in what they reported during that time period. In the age of misinformation, slow and correct is the only way to go. In the days following the evacuation, multiple reviews found that the law enforcement response worked as planned, including Waco ISD Police taking charge of the scene. Contingency plans were executed as rehearsed, with some deficiencies cited in the area of clear and concise communication with parents, many of whom spoke in frustration to Trib reporter Kourtney David in the Base parking lot before the all-clear signal.

Law enforcement and school districts prepare and train regularly for the eventuality of a mass shooting. Sadly, it’s part of everyday life in 21st-century America. I’m not sure the rest of us give it enough thought. It’s difficult to think about how necessary such plans have become.

The New York Times reports there have been 16 mass shootings so far in 2022 involving four or more fatalities. There were 18 last year. Some locations we know, others are far-off places we had not heard about before. It’s easy to rationalize our supposed safety by how far away the locations are from Waco. Highland Park is in Chicago. Uvalde is 80 miles west of San Antonio. Santa Fe is near Houston. Sandy Hook is in Connecticut.

Waco High School is on 42nd Street, and while we didn’t see any smoke from gunfire on the afternoon of Sept. 13, if there had been any we could have seen it from our own windows.