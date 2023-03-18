Real-estate tycoon and reality-TV star Donald Trump is bringing his 2024 presidential campaign to Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, March 25. With it comes the attention of the nation as the former president faces arrest and indictment in New York. He has called on his supporters to protest any such actions.

He’s also vowed to have the rally here whether he gets indicted or not.

Why Waco? Well, for starters he’s not been here. Second, he carried McLennan County (if not Waco) by double digits in both 2016 and 2020. Friendly turf is always helpful, if not productive, in a political campaign.

Get ready to head down memory lane, folks. Nobody ignites a culture war like Trump, and federal overreach is the theme of the week. We’re going to revisit the 1993 Branch Davidian saga, whether we want to or not.

From the Associated Press story published in this newspaper on Saturday: Waco holds deep symbolism as the site of the 1993 Waco massacre, when federal agents seized a compound of the Branch Davidians, a religious cult. The siege [10 miles east of the city] lasted 51 days and ended with the deaths of cult leader David Koresh and 80 of his followers in a fire 30 years ago next month. It’s not clear that the city’s history played a role in Trump’s decision.

Half of our population is groaning, “Not this again!” The other half is probably asking, “Who’s David Koresh?”

The Branch Davidian siege 30 years ago remains top-of-mind for many unfamiliar with our city. Even as time chips away at that legacy, Waco will never be truly rid of it. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek was in grade school when the Davidian episode played out.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are trying to give the city a new identity, so give credit where credit is due.

For visitors who haven’t checked in with Waco for a bit, here’s the update since you left 30 years ago. Waco has weathered two major scandals at Baylor University (one in basketball, one in football), the deadliest motorcycle gang shooting in history and is currently suffering through the worst drought in half a century. Baylor allows dancing now, and Kim Mulkey went home to Louisiana to coach. The Suspension Bridge is only closed for renovations — we hope to get it back before the 2024 general election — and University Parks is still a street. If you haven’t heard, we tore down Floyd Casey Stadium and built a new one on the spot they originally picked out for the George W. Bush Presidential Library. (It wound up at SMU, for some reason.) The Trib is still here, although our landlord and former owner sold our building at 900 Franklin to the aforementioned Chip and Jo for a boatload of cash. We print in Bryan-College Station now and have added our library of 1993 Branch Davidian coverage to our website. I highly recommend reading the Sinful Messiah series, as it was a Pulitzer Prize runner-up.

Some things about Waco and McLennan County haven’t changed over the past 30 years. It’s still very conservative and most people go to church every Sunday. Even our woke brethren are fairly center-left.

The best place to visit while you’re here isn’t the Silos but the tasting room at Balcones Distilling on 11th Street. Save us a flight for when Trump, and you, are gone.

The Trump rally itself should be relatively uneventful. (Knock on wood.) There will be a lot of yelling and chanting, but no violence. Most of it is made for TV — sort of like the modern college football game.

Waco has developed a knack for pulling off contentious events smoothly. In the summer of 2020, hundreds of people conducted a peaceful march downtown in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. Credit the Waco Police Department and protest organizers for how smoothly that went.

We remain a very busy interstate town trying to figure out how to make a living and win the Big 12.

Welcome to town, again. Please conserve water while you’re here.