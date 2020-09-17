Steve Gardner: Luby's delicious history interwoven with Waco's past

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many others, I was saddened to learn Luby’s Inc. will soon liquidate its assets and close its Waco location. I must admit that I haven’t eaten in a Luby’s in many years, but I have happy memories of Sunday lunches, LuAnn Platters and conversations with workers in the serving lines.

The passing of Luby’s connects in interesting ways with Waco history. I became aware of this in 1998 when I conducted an oral history interview with Richard Goode, a native of Fort Worth who was a Baylor University student between 1933 and 1937.

Early in the interview, when I asked Goode how he covered his expenses in Waco, he said, “I got a job at a cafeteria. It was called the New England Cafeteria. Interestingly enough, the manager was a Mr. Luby. So I wonder if it was not a predecessor of the Luby’s Cafeterias now. I worked two hours a day for two meals, washing dishes.”

Thankfully, long before Goode died in 2010, I was able to tell him that he did, indeed, work for one of the founders of the Luby’s empire. In the following years, I’ve been able to piece together a bit more of the story, drawing on newspaper and genealogical archives and material from the book, “House of Plenty: The Rise, Fall and Revival of Luby’s Cafeterias,” published in 2015 by Carol Dawson and Carol Johnston.