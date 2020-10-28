Steve Melink: Remember when environmental vigilance was a conservative cause?

America is divided on several issues heading into the presidential election. Climate change is one of the most polarizing. As a lifelong conservative, businessman and person of faith, I have a unique point of view to share on this subject.

There is nothing about conservative values that should cause us to brush off climate change as a supposedly liberal concept. I grew up in a conservative household where the environment was given its due respect. We all had a role to play in not polluting our land, air and water. Both Republicans and Democrats supported legislation to keep us safe and healthy.

Unfortunately, all this changed in 2000 with the George W. Bush v. Al Gore presidential election. And it became even more political in 2008 when Barack Obama became president and supported clean energy. According to The New York Times, President Trump has rolled back 100 environmental regulations with the aid of former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, now an energy lobbyist, and the current agency head Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist. Sixty-eight regulations have been altered with another 32 underway.

The reflexive muscle of the Republican Party has opposed the science of climate change without giving it the proper consideration.