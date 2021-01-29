Steven Hill: Biden should revoke Section 230 before we lose our democracy

Our data, too

One abuse that is ripe for stricter rules is “data grabs” of users’ personal info. These companies never asked for permission to start sucking up our private data, or to track our physical locations, or mass collect every “like,” “share” and “follow” into psychographic profiles of each user that can be targeted and manipulated by advertisers and bad political actors. The platforms started that sneaky practice secretly, forging their destructive brand of “surveillance capitalism.”

Now that we know, should society continue to allow this? Shouldn’t the default regulation require platforms to obtain users’ permission before collecting any of our personal data, i.e. opt-in rather than opt-out?

The new business model also should encourage competition by limiting the mega-scale audience size of these digital media monopolies. And it should restrain the use of specific “engagement” techniques, such as hyper-targeting of content, automated recommendations and addictive behavioral nudges (like pop-up screens and autoplay) that allow manipulation.