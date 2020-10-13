Susan T. Nold: Helping one another vote begins path to national unity

The researchers found that nationwide, 93% of Republicans and 94% of Democrats agree it is very or somewhat important to improve the level of confidence Americans have in the federal government. Further, 93% of Democrats and 92% of Republicans agree it’s important to boost the confidence Americans have in one another.

It’s extraordinary to think that nearly 19 of 20 Democrats and Republicans could agree on anything in this environment. It’s really extraordinary that so many people on both sides share a thirst to come together and fix our government and democracy.

That change can start with us.

We should focus on solutions at least as much as problems. Research has shown that Americans’ trust in elections actually increases when government officials, influencers and media figures highlight solutions to electoral challenges and difficulties, such as stories of voters overcoming barriers to the ballot box.

We also need to practice empathy for other perspectives and experience, as the film “One Vote” does so well. All of us want to have a say and to be represented. Our stories are much more interesting and powerful than the data points and partisan labels we’re often reduced to.