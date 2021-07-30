Susanna Dokupil, Eli Lehrer: The pandemic isn't over

That said, it’s not possible to blame all political problems on left-wing bias. A fair number on the right have said things that discourage vaccination in ways that unnecessarily politicize the issue. Sometimes, these efforts come from understandable, even praiseworthy motives. It’s reasonable for pro-life Americans to look carefully at the ways the vaccines were created. That said, leading pro-life thinkers have endorsed all three commercially available vaccines. It’s also reasonable for people to study the side effects and schedule vaccination around work and family obligations. Understandably, some cannot afford to sacrifice sick days or miss work. In other cases, however, many on the right have told lies in the pursuit of attention or social media clicks. Vaccines simply cannot “modify DNA” and injecting functional microchips into the body through vaccination needles is impossible with current technology. And anyone who thinks that COVID-19 vaccination is a left-wing plot should ask themselves a serious question: Why would Trump, McConnell and nearly every other nationally prominent Republican support more vaccination if getting vaccinated played into a freedom-restricting socialist conspiracy?