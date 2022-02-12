Ted DeLicath: Vladimir Putin is just overcompensating

Finally, the attempted assassination of Alexei Navalny led to the most defiant protests in Russia under Vladimir Putin’s 20-year authoritarian rule. Even though Putin has a legislative lock — he received 77.5 percent of the vote in 2018 — and can rewrite the constitution as he pleases, dissent against Putin and his constellation of autocrats grows.

If we look back to when Putin served as acting president in 1999, he responded to a series of Russian apartment bombings with assertiveness followed by a foreign show of force, which boosted his domestic approval, leading to his successful bid for president in 2000. Rather than an exception, Putin made this approach the rule: “Putin has sent Russian forces on several combat missions abroad, including to the former Soviet republics of Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014, as well as to Syria in 2015,” NPR noted. In addition to these formal campaigns, Putin has expanded Russia’s footprint in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.