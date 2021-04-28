Ted Talley: A little slice of Mulkey's home

In a 1980 “Esquire” magazine essay, Covington resident, National Book Award author and my parents’ former neighbor Walker Percy pegged the region as having an “admirable tradition of orneriness and dissent” with an “abiding indifference to the currents of history.” Its woods and swamps were a refuge for Loyalists who escaped New England during the American Revolution (which is why main thoroughfares in my hometown are named Boston, Vermont, New Hampshire and such). Meanwhile, a day’s horse ride west, Mulkey’s hometown of Hammond was founded by a Swede, Peter av Hammerdal (Anglicized as Hammond) who didn’t care for the British at all since they imprisoned him during the Napoleonic Wars. He escaped to the New World and built a timber empire only to lose it in the Civil War.

Percy was right: ornery and contrary. Some didn’t like the British, some hated the Spanish. They weren’t sure about being a part of the new America, but were categorically suspicious of the supercilious French across the lake in New Orleans.

So if over the years you noticed Coach Mulkey turning up her twang during postgame pressers and becoming piquant at best, combative at worst, then cast it off to the scent of the pines and the artesian spring water of her youth. It’s in her DNA.