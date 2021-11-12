Ted Talley: Anti-vaxxers take aim at educational choices, too

So where were these loud parents years earlier as schools were watching out for their kids’ health, requiring numerous vaccinations for school enrollment? Oh, I forgot. That would have preceded Donald Trump, who like some mad scientist created the vaccines via warp speed, then cast doubts on them through his indifference when it developed he would not be able to take credit specifically for the vaccines saving lives. That would be left to his Democratic successor.

In a twisted Frankenstein story, Doctor Trump agitated the villagers and set them upon the castle of science and higher learning with torches and pitchforks. Anti-vaxx, anti-mask and anti-science are the rallying cries.

And they echoed in Benton County, Arkansas.

In the recent Zone 7 Bentonville school board race the incumbent Joe Quinn, who judiciously voted for masks to be worn as school district policy in August, was defeated by newcomer Mike Swanson. Swanson’s key platform planks were freedom for parents to choose to mask their children or not (a specific swipe at Quinn) and enhanced non-college education pathways for district students. These two issues were crucial in the election involving fewer than 1,200 votes with Swanson winning with 59%.