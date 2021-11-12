Ted Talley: Anti-vaxxers take aim at educational choices, too

In late July, mere weeks before schools across Arkansas would open, Dr. Rick Barr, clinical director of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, raised concerns about COVID-19 cases among children increasing by 50 percent more than at any time in the pandemic. Not long afterwards, a remorseful Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the state general assembly members into special session to undo the anti-mask law they hastily passed, and he signed, in April. It was a no-go. Yet some school districts in the state defied the law anyway and instituted masking protocols.
Hutchinson said there were 24 children being treated at the hospital; none had been fully immunized. Half of those were under 12 years old and not vaccine eligible.
By the end of September the numbers were worse.
During an Oct. 6 press conference, Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. José Romero showed data comparing cases in January with cases in July. He noted an 84.4% increase in pediatric hospitalizations and a 63.6% increase in pediatric ICU admissions as the delta variant spread through the state.
One would have thought this alarming trend starting last summer would create calls to action from parents demanding their children be protected once schools opened. Not so, at least per noisy crowds at school board and town hall meetings that turned simple health protocols into challenges to parental God-given rights (whatever that means, since God didn’t write the Constitution).
So where were these loud parents years earlier as schools were watching out for their kids’ health, requiring numerous vaccinations for school enrollment? Oh, I forgot. That would have preceded Donald Trump, who like some mad scientist created the vaccines via warp speed, then cast doubts on them through his indifference when it developed he would not be able to take credit specifically for the vaccines saving lives. That would be left to his Democratic successor.
In a twisted Frankenstein story, Doctor Trump agitated the villagers and set them upon the castle of science and higher learning with torches and pitchforks. Anti-vaxx, anti-mask and anti-science are the rallying cries.
And they echoed in Benton County, Arkansas.
In the recent Zone 7 Bentonville school board race the incumbent Joe Quinn, who judiciously voted for masks to be worn as school district policy in August, was defeated by newcomer Mike Swanson. Swanson’s key platform planks were freedom for parents to choose to mask their children or not (a specific swipe at Quinn) and enhanced non-college education pathways for district students. These two issues were crucial in the election involving fewer than 1,200 votes with Swanson winning with 59%.
On a broader front, this Bentonville scenario is part of a challenge to science and liberal arts education on a national level, taking form in social media memes and so forth, in which four-year college degrees are denigrated in favor of technical and trade training. Our children can and do have both choices. But traditional college pathways are under attack. Trumpian “non-college whites,” as demographers peg them, steer us into classic identity politics confrontation with university degree holders positioned as elites looking down on unwashed masses of Greater Appalachia.
It’s a radical-right dog whistle. As is surely the case in many Texas school districts, there is, in fact, no dearth of opportunity within Bentonville schools for pursuing a trade or otherwise preparing for life without a four-year degree. Swanson’s implication that the Bentonville district underserves the non-university-bound student flies in the face of facts. The district has increased Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) enrollment by 476% in the last five years, which means students are opting for varied career certifications. Work-based learning internships have grown by 57% since 2018.
Those are just two data points.
“Bentonville Schools promotes career programs on our campuses as well as with Crowder College, Northwest Technical Institute, NWACC, Arkansas State, the Western Benton County Career Center, and others,” per a statement from a district official.
There’s always room for improvement, but to pit one career path versus another at the higher grade levels is like sowing seeds for elementary school playground bullying between the inconsistently masked and unmasked: “My daddy says your daddy’s a woke wimp!”
Thankfully, vaccines are now approved for ages 12 and under. I will not worry so about my several younger grandchildren in my local district who can be vaccinated. Those parents who pass on the option? They are free to tempt fate.
Such ongoing brouhaha has me thinking I’m a man without a country. I love the Ozarks and I would sorely miss the grandkids, but wonder if retirement down to the Yucatán in ancient Mayan lands would suit me. I’ve enjoyed multiple visits there; my Spanish is adequate. An old, dare I say Baylor “college,” chum seems quite content there. And unlike in the U.S., the Mayans discontinued ritual sacrifice of their young some 500 years ago.
Ted Talley is a retired consumer products salesman who writes occasional op-ed pieces in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He is a 1972 Baylor University journalism graduate.