Ted Talley: Celebrating a return to church

That wasn’t the only similarity to air travel, which I have sorely missed during the pandemic. Masks were required for the service, of course, but seat assignments were also, to allow for social distancing. Unfortunately the online reservation process was something I had missed in the church mailing days prior; I was placed on standby in hopes of a seat. I perched myself in a corner of the vestibule by the acolytes’ candle lighters, waiting as if at a United Airlines gate and hoping for a first class upgrade. Except that there was no status screen above the pulpit and my name, along with other waiting passengers, was not listed in mnemonics: “TAL, T.”

But as the choir entered (abbreviated in head count and socially distanced), I was called to the registration table, given an offering envelope, a program with a tiny sealed plastic cup and then ushered to a spot in the back row. I was very happy. In spite of the masks, every other pew cordoned off and two new pastors I’d never met who were officiating, everything was warmly familiar and gloriously heartening. This was the church that had welcomed us with open arms when my late wife and I relocated the family here in 2001.