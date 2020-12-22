Ted Talley: Dear St. Nicholas, it's been awhile

Dear St. Nicholas,

I haven’t written in a very long time. In fact, I don’t recall ever writing a Christmas wish letter. Maybe just a note one year or another to say hello with cookies left out on Christmas Eve. I knew you’d been there because nothing was left but crumbs on Christmas morning — and gifts under the tree of course.

We Talley kids didn’t write letters to Santa. Perhaps I told you directly on occasion sitting on your lap in that huge Sears store on Baronne Street or the fancy Maison Blanche department store on Canal Street in New Orleans during childhood photo sessions. That was when Mother wore gloves and a pretty dress to shop in the city. I was too young and confused to remember what I whispered in your bent ear. Sitting on your lap was disconcerting. But for the red suit and a smell of mothballs, you could have been a disheveled panhandler around Jackson Square.

But I digress.