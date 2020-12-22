Ted Talley: Dear St. Nicholas, it's been awhile

Dear St. Nicholas,
I haven’t written in a very long time. In fact, I don’t recall ever writing a Christmas wish letter. Maybe just a note one year or another to say hello with cookies left out on Christmas Eve. I knew you’d been there because nothing was left but crumbs on Christmas morning — and gifts under the tree of course.
We Talley kids didn’t write letters to Santa. Perhaps I told you directly on occasion sitting on your lap in that huge Sears store on Baronne Street or the fancy Maison Blanche department store on Canal Street in New Orleans during childhood photo sessions. That was when Mother wore gloves and a pretty dress to shop in the city. I was too young and confused to remember what I whispered in your bent ear. Sitting on your lap was disconcerting. But for the red suit and a smell of mothballs, you could have been a disheveled panhandler around Jackson Square.
But I digress.
My Christmas wishes back then were shared with Mother and Daddy. No matter what I wanted (usually from a TV commercial like that Mattel pellet-firing derringer disguised in a rodeo belt buckle or a Lionel train set), Mother clued you in. You must have shopped at Nichol’s Toy Store or Burns Ben Franklin five-and-dime in the old hometown because it all turned out well. No need to scribble a letter on a wide-ruled newsprint tablet with a No. 2 pencil stamped “La. schools” — those supplies passed out to us school kids, clearly held over from the populist programs of old Gov. Huey “Kingfish” Long who himself wanted to be Santa. Sort of like present-day Donald Trump signing stimulus checks.
Again, I digress.
So it’s at least six decades since I’ve had a wish list, spoken or written. This difficult year requires one.
First of all, here’s an altruistic request before the “just me” stuff. For the benefit of all, or at least regular television viewers, please send a specific gift to those news commentators, expert opiners and talking heads of all persuasions “Zooming” from home for interviews. They need TV studio “green screens” to pop up behind them. Let’s see superimposed rivers, snowy mountains, skylines or even fake newsrooms to replace those boring home libraries. We’ve seen more look-alike bookcases and credenza arrangements than the Office Depot furniture buyer during annual product reviews. Refresh our screens, please.
Speaking of television, I need an antenna rotor like those atop exurban homes of the 1950s. Since I cut the cable cord and put up a digital antenna on the deck, I’m now required to routinely adjust the headings: one way for sub-channel “Law & Order” marathons and black-and-white classics, another for “PBS NewsHour” and still another for Vanna revealing her mysteries on “Wheel of Fortune.” This is a benefit for neighbors as much as for me. With a remote rotor, no need for me to gingerly slip outside in nightwear to turn the mast, surely a sight like frightened Scrooge awakened by Jacob Marley.
Lately visions of sugarplums dance in my head. Put me down for a clear plastic spiky gumdrop tree like the one adorning Mother’s coffee table each Christmas. With a bag of gumdrops, too. But please delete those imposters that look like fruit flavors but are actually anise and clove. Yuck!
Lastly, a little red wagon. Not a Radio Flyer but larger: A 1964 Ford Falcon convertible in factory-original Rangoon Red with a white power top and AM radio, as driven in my college days. Yes, Santa, a return trip to simpler days when shifts were column-mounted, V-8s were peppy and routes were easy from the Louisiana hometown to Waco: U.S. 190 across the Sabine River to Huntsville, north to Buffalo, then west till you see the big red letters “ALICO.” No GPS required, even for an 18-year-old kid with nothing but a Shell credit card.
That should do. If you consider my list a selfish one in these pandemic-stricken days, please understand I offer up such in prayer to the Heavenly Father often and fervently. I know you’re a saint, but being reared Southern Baptist and all, I take the direct method over the intercessory.
Thanks for your time. I’ve tried really hard this year to make your “nice” list. But given it’s 2020, I hope you’re grading on a curve.
Happy Christmas!
Teddy
Ted Talley is a retired consumer products salesman who writes occasional op-ed pieces in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He is a 1972 Baylor University journalism graduate.