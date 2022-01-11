Ted Talley: Does this struggle ever end?

“Happier days are definitely ahead for you. The struggle has ended.” So read my fortune cookie when my preteen granddaughter and I enjoyed a meal after seeing the “Mean Girls” musical at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas last month. Being fully aware, even in her youth, of family tragedy and struggles with the death of two of my daughters — her mother Emily in 2019 and her aunt Kathryn in 2021 — she firmly pronounced, “Papa, that is a wonderful fortune for you, and it will come true.”

I make no New Year’s resolutions. They are like Mary Poppins’ pie crust promises: “Easily made, easily broken.” Instead I’ll just keep on trudging down the road, saying my prayers, being as good a neighbor as I can, hoping for the best.