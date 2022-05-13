Ted Talley: Holland Taylor's magnificent 'Ann,' and other Waco/Baylor connections in LA

Connections between Waco and Los Angeles were surprisingly intertwined last month when I visited California for the last matinee of “Ann,” the theatrical homage to late Texas Gov. Ann Richards. As most know, Richards was a Lacy Lakeview native when it was simply Lakeview, with no lake or view, as Richards’ tales go. She was a Baylor University graduate, having been a scholarship student in the legendary debate program directed by Dr. Glenn R. Capp.

The original 2020 schedule at the famous Pasadena Playhouse was postponed due to COVID-19. By chance, I learned it was reset for April.

The two-act, one-woman play is the creation of Emmy winner Holland Taylor, best known as the sarcastic TV mother on “Two and a Half Men.” Through columnist Liz Smith, Taylor met Richards, later studied her, toiled over the play in a sort of life mission, and starred in it. When I heard the silver wig would be tucked away forever, I snagged a sixth row center seat.

A motivation, beside the fact that this play was a delight even on the small screen when PBS aired it, was to see Taylor bid her adieu in similar vein as in 1985 when my wife and I saw Yul Brynner play his signature role in “The King and I” at New York’s Broadway Theater. Brynner passed away mere months later. To my knowledge there’s no word on the street, neither Broadway nor Sunset Boulevard, of poor health on Taylor’s part. But she admits to being 78 years old and made it clear that she’d be delivering the final performances of her creation, which she has headlined before in Galveston, Austin, Chicago and New York, so the West Coast premiere and finale were wrapped as one. When a woman approaching 80 says she’s a bit tired, believe her. With theater seat confirmed, I booked a seat on the Bentonville-LAX nonstop leaving from the runway among hayfields near my Arkansas home.

Taylor was funny, poignant and precise in depicting the colorful governor. In short, Ann Richards was there, live on stage. Waco, Baylor and KWTX-TV mentions pepper the script. In fact, the line “Mama got to meet the Channel Ten weatherman!” closes the play.

Offstage, a second McLennan County connection was heard. The recorded lines of Governor Richards’ assistant Nancy Kohler were delivered by Central Texan and Tony winner Julie White, whose late parents were 1950s Baylor alums. Her father, Armer Edwin White, was a scholarship tennis player and a dentist in Austin and Temple. Her mother, Sue Jane White, studied drama in the famous Paul Baker studio at Baylor Theatre. In the case of mother and daughter, the Caddo pecan doesn’t fall far from the tree, except these branches extend to stages on either coast. The younger White had a recurring role in the sitcom “Grace Under Fire” and has won both a Tony and an Obie. Currently she’s in the all-female cast of the political Broadway comedy “POTUS.”

The play alone was worth the trip. But there’s more.

I enjoyed tourist silliness never possible during business trips to L.A. in work life. I spotted favorite celebrity names on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and stargazed at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. Steven Spielberg waved from the red carpet during a Turner Classic Movies event. The Petersen Automotive Museum was amazing — hundreds of famous cars, including one of the aquamarine Ford Thunderbird convertibles used in “Thelma & Louise.” Close up and personal was this car that Bentonville Film Festival founder Geena Davis drove with Susan Sarandon in their misadventures. A personal connection came over me while admiring the pristine 1966 T-Bird. Davis is at the wheel of my own classic, blue 1972 Ford LTD ragtop on the film festival website — the very car I drove in the 1973 Baylor Homecoming Parade.

Another Baylor connection was lunch with Bob Vickrey, who finished one semester before I arrived in Waco. We’ve been email friends for a few years, connecting through former professor David McHam, but never met face-to-face. Bob was a Baylor Lariat sportswriter and is the younger brother of the late Ray Vickrey, a Baylor track legend, Baptist pastor and former executive director of the Baylor Alumni Association. Similar to me, Bob did not pursue traditional journalism but made his mark as a publisher’s representative. Now both retired from sales careers, we are writing for the love of it. His work brought him to Pacific Palisades decades ago. Visiting him at this trendy café across the street from his 1920s bungalow, I experienced life near the rich and famous at Sunset Boulevard’s western end. After leaving the café, we caught the eye of the probable future mayor of Los Angeles, Rick Caruso. He smiled and nodded in recognition; Bob has written about him. It was like bumping into Alice Walton at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art here in Bentonville.

Dining at the legendary Musso & Frank Grill was on the bucket list, where for more than a century stars have dined and showbiz deals were dealt in a fixture as if created on a sound stage with dark oak walls and booths, some semi-circular — perfect for cameos of Bogie and Bacall or Lucy and Desi. The attentive waiters are costumed in distinctive red jackets with long black lapels. The experience was all real though, an exquisite antithesis to the silver screen make-believe that made this town famous. My petite filet mignon was so tender you could have cut it with a Diners Club card.

Beyond legendary dining, I had a second motive for the evening tied to Waco in its role as birthplace of Dr Pepper. In the binge-worthy Netflix series “The Kominsky Method,” the odd mix of Diet Dr Pepper and Jack Daniels has a recurring part. Michael Douglas, as Sandy Kominsky, an acting coach with shadows of previous on-screen success, regularly meets his agent Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) at Musso & Frank’s for lunch and strategizing. The Douglas character’s routine order is “Diet DP and Jack,” which his red-jacketed waiter always has ready.

I was determined to enjoy the Kominsky cocktail. My waiter Nick, originally from Wisconsin, was tall and handsome in a manner hinting of aspirations told in a Hollywood émigré story, but of one settled in the more practical and achievable. Serving in this famous place is not a bad job at all. Perhaps this fellow, younger than I am by at least a generation, was similar to my friend Bob and me. Both Baylor men detoured hard-driving news writing for focus-driven sales careers that brought us face to face with as many interesting people and places as would have a job at the Times, NY or LA, either one. For the moment, there was waiter Nick, surely with his own stories to tell, indulging an old tourist from Arkansas searching for a story with his scant freelance Waco press credentials. I requested the DP cocktail; he called the manager tableside. The manager smiled and patiently explained what I suspected. In his words, movie makers try to stir thing ups, pardon the pun, with unusual items in scripts that simply aren’t real. A more precise description of the movie business I’ve never heard. I chuckled, thanked him and ordered, per previous advice from a Louisiana hometown friend, their famous gin martini. They both turned on their heels and in moments my martini appeared with a twist, shaken not stirred. It was exquisite and I’m not a gin drinker.

Anyway, Diet DP and Jack I can mix in my own kitchen, though I dare not substitute Mr. Pibb. That would be stirring things up to a ghastly level of unusualness.

Ted Talley is a retired consumer products salesman who writes occasional op-ed pieces in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He is a 1972 Baylor University journalism graduate.