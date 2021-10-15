Ted Talley: How we talk says a lot about where we're from

“Come on over, y’all guys,” she shouted to her buddies down the hill. My wife Linda and I looked at each other, rolled eyes and chuckled. Our Conroe, Texas-born child was being Yankee-fied!

The cultural exchange continued. Months later, we flew down to Louisiana for a family visit. Sunday mornings at my boyhood home often included traditional donuts (not beignets) and orange juice before church. When Laura bounced into the kitchen and saw the donuts, she called out to her sisters still sleeping, “Grandfather’s got bagels!”

My father winced, then drawled: “Ted, how’s that transfer to the Houston office coming along? You really need to get these kids back down south.”

The divining questions in the Times word puzzle, if you will allow that description, are based on the Harvard Dialect Survey, a 2002 linguistics project by Dr. Bert Vaux, a Houston native now affiliated with King’s College in the United Kingdom, and Scott Golder a data scientist. I find it ironic that Vaux, a U.S.-born academic having thoroughly researched American dialects, is now across the pond in the land of George Bernard Shaw, that British playwright credited (perhaps incorrectly) with the quip that Britain and America are “two nations divided by a common language.” Vaux and Golder have shown us that it takes but one nation to be divided by language. Our own.