Ted Talley: Musical memories: Searching for Eliza among the hidden gems

This Saturday afternoon I’ll be front row center at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas for “My Fair Lady,” its 2022-23 Broadway season launch. It will be the third time I’ve seen a live performance of the American theater classic.

The first time I was 9, in December 1959 at the old Municipal Auditorium in New Orleans in attendance with my parents and older sister. All I remember is the Freddy scene, “On the Street Where You Live.”

It’s odd how some things stick in your mind in full detail while others scatter like broken bits of glass and tile loosened from plaster of an old vacation Bible school craft project.

In that same worn-out New Orleans venue I recall clearly a Bette Midler concert in the 1970s before she became a superstar. An up-and-coming Barry Manilow opened for her with a new song he was trying out: “Mandy.”

Yet on the same stage in the same decade young adult friends and I drove in from the country to see a touring company do “Hair,” which I’ve mostly forgotten. What I recall specifically was the brief barrier-breaking nude scene that was actually sort of ho-hum except for the middle-aged woman in front of us strenuously craning her neck to be sure she took it all in. That alone was worth the ticket price and the bridge toll across Lake Pontchartrain.

The Lincoln Center Theater touring production of “My Fair Lady” currently in Fayetteville promises to be “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was,” per the arts center website.

Even so, I doubt my third time around Saturday will out-do my second experience in 2001 with the famous Lerner and Loewe musical: a production at a relatively small but noted Missouri engineering school — University of Missouri-Rolla, it was called then — where my daughter Laura attended.

With a clear-as-a-bell voice, a mastery of the distinct before and after British accents and traces of her mother’s beauty, Laura as Eliza Doolittle blew the house away.

The opening Covent Garden flower market scene was craftily designed. The extras and minor characters were there, but where was Laura as the orchestra began the first song? Suddenly, emerging from the crowd, Laura lifted her head previously hidden by Eliza’s signature flower-covered straw hat.

She gazed up, caught her spotlight, opened her mouth and captured us all, opening the show with “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly.” From the front row, my jaw dropped during the first verse. By the second verse tears were gently streaming down my cheeks. Sure, I was the proud dad, but damn she was that good. It remains the most memorable theater experience of my life. From my perspective, the troubadours in Fayetteville have a high bar to clear this weekend.

The entire production was excellent, equivalent or better than that assumed of larger universities noted for the arts. But UM-Rolla, with an enrollment of barely 6,000 in a town of similar population, rolled out a first-class production.

My wife Linda and I knew Laura could sing. But master two British accents as well? The school has a nuclear reactor, an observatory with a 16-inch telescope and, apparently, excellent acting and dialogue coaches. Our daughter never dropped out of character, whether speaking Cockney or proper King’s English.

Experiences like this in Rolla and other out-of-the way places — finding art, food, music and other forms of culture in the hinterlands — have made moments to relish in my life so much more than encountering such similarly expected, even demanded, of famous metropolises.

Bentonville, Arkansas and Waco used to fall under the former category, but these days increasingly the latter. Those serendipitous jewels of discovery in former backwoods become rarer each passing month. Our fantastic Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, funded by Walmart heirs, is 11 years old. Southern Living and The New York Times have unearthed us, exposed us, multiple times. We are no longer hidden up in the hills near Jed Clampett’s old cabin in Missouri. The “gee whiz” honeymoon is over and we are now expected to be dazzling and avant.

Once all the mountain cycling trails and art gallery expansions are complete and our bellies are bistro-sated here in the Ozarks, when will ground be piled up for artificial ski slopes? I’m not complaining. But like Kierkegaard observing life in his Copenhagen “people bath,” I’m simply observing from my spa tub minutes north of Walton’s Five and Dime. Perhaps some Centex old timers have similar views about Waco, Baylor, garish L.E.D. lights across the Brazos and the Magnolia empire. My advice to those who posit negatively: let it go. As long as the Gaineses and the Baylor Bears are your benign captors, as the Waltons are up here in Arkansas, enjoy the accoutrements. Things could be a lot worse.

When the curtain rises Saturday at this beautiful performing arts center in Fayetteville, made possible mostly by the largesse — or lucre if your mindset is with the 99-percenters — of Sam and Helen Walton, I’ll be searching for Eliza hidden among the flowers hoping the scene is staged — “blocked” as in theater lingo — similarly to how daughter Laura emerged on another college town stage once upon a time. If “My Fair Lady” opens that way among Ozark Mountain shadows, then perhaps I’ll be as captivated as I was two decades ago near Mark Twain National Forest hills. And wouldn’t that be loverly?