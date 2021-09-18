Ted Talley: My daughter, a victim of COVID-19 ... and stupidity

The scene around her apartment in Austin was as if in a TV crime show: three police officers, two EMTs, a county medical examiner and a family liaison social worker. Kathryn had shut herself off from help. Though she protested, I drove down from Arkansas to check on her. A day too late.

After spending last year recovering from organ failure due to her own alcohol abuse, she had begun to see a light at the end of the tunnel. Though she placed herself into the category of the immunocompromised, she still didn’t have to die this way. She had received her first vaccine, but procrastinated on the second. Then it was too late. Kathryn was in jeopardy, as though walking along the shoulder of Interstate 35. And the unvaccinated, unmasked whizzing by in Hummers and F-350 duallys swerved and mowed her down. But for the stubbornly unvaccinated in Texas and nearby states and the politics questioning the efficacy of vaccines and masks, I think she may have survived. We shall never know.