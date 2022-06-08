Ted Talley: Pondering the lyrical triggers in life

There are reasons, some scientific and others mystical, that music affects our moods and general feelings of wellbeing or lack thereof. The key to understanding these dynamics is often found literally in the key – the particular key signature of a composition.

Take, for example, last century’s popular “Ode to Billy Joe” written in the key of G Major. Per 18th-century German poet, organist and journalist Christian Schubart in his work “Ideas Towards an Aesthetic of Music,” the key of G Major is “Everything rustic, idyllic and lyrical, every calm and satisfied passion, every tender gratitude for true friendship and faithful love, in a word every gentle and peaceful emotion of the heart is correctly expressed by this key.”

That’s dumbfounding. No wonder when listening to Bobbie Gentry’s story-song we feel the rustic, idyllic calm and faithful love wafting in floral scents above Mississippi’s Tallahatchie River.

Schubart's ideas provide a quick-start guide to the approximately two dozen key signatures and their respective emotions.

On the glum end of the scale is D Minor, the saddest key. You’ve heard it before. Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor, sometimes excerpted for movies, includes the famous Lacrimosa (weeping) movement; even if the Latin words sung have nothing to do with the plot, you assimilate the mood. In the rock genre, Derek and the Dominos’ “Layla” opens with a D Minor guitar riff signaling a painful, unrequited love story to come.

Schubart's spectrum among key signatures ranges from D Minor to A Major at the opposite end with “declarations of innocent love, satisfaction with one's state of affairs…youthful cheerfulness and trust in God.” This explains the urge to order another comradely round of Tecate beer while Garth Brooks’ A Major “Friends in Low Places” blasts from the roadhouse jukebox.

In mid-March I drove up from my home in Bentonville to Kansas City to cheer on the Baylor women’s basketball team in a Big 12 Conference tournament game versus the UT Longhorns. It was an exciting, then disappointing afternoon as the Longhorns won, 67-58. The silver lining was that I had a photo-op with Baylor’s “first couple,” Linda and Brad Livingstone. And later, by chance at the famous Fiorella’s Jack Stack K.C. Barbecue haunt, I chatted briefly with Nikki and Rodney Smith, parents of Baylor women’s superstar NaLyssa Smith.

Sated with perfect burnt ends, crispy onion rings and a sense of wellbeing for having supported dear Baylor, I headed south, home to Arkansas on Interstate 49. Travel between the biggest metro, Kansas City, in my flyover region is akin to a jaunt from Waco to Houston. Except up here there are no traffic cones and the fluid trip is non-stop on an upgraded traffic pipeline connecting western Missouri to Northwest Arkansas’ booming, Walmart-driven economy. The bureaucrats in Jefferson City are wily, wise folk, at least in this matter.

Halfway home those uplifting Good Old Baylor Line emotions dissipated, replaced by complicated feelings emanating from the radio. As I crossed the Marais de Cygnes (Swan Marsh), the college station in Pittsburg, Kansas, beamed across the prairie a song from a group unknown to me.

A piano introduced “A Little Bit of Everything” by the band Dawes. Their updated California Laurel Canyon style hinted of the folk rock of my youth, college KWBU broadcasting days and the current vibe you’d expect on Sixth Street in Austin where Dawes has actually played, I later learned. The song is of three characters and related vignettes, one of suicidal despair, one of acceptance and the last of hope. Enumerated bits of everything inform us of the characters’ dilemmas. Miles down the road tears streamed down my cheeks.

The first tiny story belongs to a young man with one leg draped over the Golden Gate Bridge rail. Driving him to that suicidal crux is “a little bit of everything…it's the mountains, it’s the fog, it’s the news at six o’clock, it’s the death of my first dog.” Patrol cars arrive. Though it’s not sung, my optimistic take is that the police sergeant saves him.

Then enters the old man in the buffet line holding out his plate, contemplating the timeline that led him to this state. “Making up for when his bright future had left him,” he told the server he wanted a little bit of everything, the biscuits, the beans, an extra chicken wing and “whatever helps me to forget the things that brought me to my knees.” This was my gut punch approaching the Joplin exit, recalling our lovely home there 20 years ago near a wooded park. It was the last place where my wife Linda and I had a very busy household filled with lovely children. Linda and two daughters have since passed away. I’m now the empty-nester widower in Bentonville managing an empty plate in my life’s buffet line.

The song’s last scene is a happy, middle-class one: A bride-to-be deflects her man’s observation that the pre-nuptial folderol seems no fun at all. She responds: “Just worry about your groomsmen and your shirt-size, and rest assured that this is making me feel good.” She loves him for every little bit of their relationship.

Weeks later I researched frontman Taylor Goldsmith’s song, wondering what lyrical triggers in the tales sung caught me unaware. “A Little Bit of Everything” is in F Major which, according to another long-ago departed European musicologist Ernst Pauer, is “at once full of peace and joy but also expresses effectively a light, passing regret – a mournful but not a deeply sorrowful feeling” – my state of mind exactly that Sunday night just north of Joplin.

It’s good to know that when we have enigmatic reactions to certain music, we’re not crazy. It’s merely the faults in our stars and the keys in our playlists.

Ted Talley is a retired consumer products salesman who writes occasional op-ed pieces in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He is a 1972 Baylor University journalism graduate.