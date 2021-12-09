Ted Talley: Spare the details, will it fit on a bumper sticker?

The reality of our current day is downright complicated.

Yet when presented with real, potential solutions by some political leaders, scientists and philosophers for these complicated problems, our eyes glaze over. Spare the details. We want the “Policies for Dummies” version of curing societal ills.

In other words, we prefer bumper stickers, billboard slogans and Facebook memes instead of real discussion. I dare say even my eighth-grade granddaughter grasps that life’s puzzles can’t be solved in seven words or less — the ideal limit for billboard content I learned during my stint in the ad biz.

This bumper sticker phenomenon is not new. But it’s exacerbated by Facebook, Twitter and the demise of rotary telephones that connected a call by spitting fire inside a plastic box hanging on the kitchen wall. The benefit of that old technology, among others last century, was that it required you to slow down and set your mind to what you were to say once someone answered. Thoughtful pauses made available especially if you were painstakingly dialing near full-circle numbers 8, 9 or 0. Another advantage: No regrets last century from “reply to all” faux pas or auto-corrected texts that are wildly incorrect.