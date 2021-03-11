Ted Talley: Trivializing serious times

The pandemic has inured most of us to tragic circumstances. I say most because certainly family and friends of those 500,000-plus Americans who have died of COVID-19 will not soon forget their dear departed.

A half-million citizens gone, as if all of greater Waco and the remainder of the Brazos Valley were suddenly returned to old Tejano days when black bears (not green-and-gold ones) and bobcats roamed free. These are serious times, arguably as grave as the World War II era politically and last century’s influenza and polio epidemics medically.

So what are we doing as the dark days of the pandemic might become illuminated by twinkling lights at the end of the tunnel? Are we girding our loins, strapping on our masks and staring death down while encouraging one another in that “carry on” spirit? No. At least not if one goes by social media commentary.

We’re quibbling — dashing about from one inconsequential news item or tidbit to another. Like mynah birds and magpies, we’re attracted to the next shiny item.

And we are stupider for it. We’ve haven’t learned — though research has proven it — that arguing politics, religion or societal standards on social media platforms rarely sways anyone’s opinion. No minds are changed while we collectively lose them.